The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes, together with the ANI, met with the Governor of Atlántico, Elsa Noguera, the Mayor of Puerto Colombia, Wilman Vargas, the Ombudsman, local authorities, representatives of the No More Tolls Committee and the community to find solutions around the Papyrus toll.

During the meeting, The Government agreed that it will not be charged at that point for the next 45 days, while a Technical Table is being carried out to define a scheme in the region, all within the framework of the law. The installation of the Committee that will carry out said table will take place next Monday, February 13.

The committee will be made up of the Ministry of Transportation, the ANI, the Governor’s Office of the Atlantic, the Mayor’s Office of Puerto Colombia, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Regional Colombian Chamber of Infrastructure, supervisory office, concessionaire, educational community, representatives of the No More Committee Tolls, representatives of transporters and community.

He Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes, stated that “through consensus and dialogue we have agreed to work hand in hand to find optimal solutions for the region. During this time of non-payment, the Government will work on the rehabilitation of the provisional passage on the alternative route that was affected by the winter wave.

In addition, during this dialogue table, the concessionaire ratified its commitment to lighting the road to the sea and the mayor’s office promised to put a restriction on cargo vehicles on the road to the sea.

“We are really grateful for the presence of the Minister in our territory, without a doubt we have made a lot of progress and we are going to work together for the well-being of the users,” said the governor of Atlántico, Elsa Noguera.

For his part, he Mayor of Puerto Colombia, Wilman Vargaswas pleased after the meeting and stated that “in the coming days I will work together with Ani and Invias in an administrative act for the restriction of cargo vehicles so that they are diverted to the ring road of prosperity to make the payment that is did in Papyri”.