The ‘bell ceremony’ that formalizes the handover from one prime minister to another was born 26 years ago. Exactly in May of ’96, when Romando Prodi, leader of the Olive tree, took over from the coach Lamberto Dini. Since then he has marked the changing of the guard at Palazzo Chigi. Also tomorrow morning, at 10.30, the rite will be repeated, as in the best of traditions, in the Galleons room, between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni, ensuring ‘full duties’ for the first woman president of the Council.

It will be up to a clerk to deliver on a special tray to the leader of via della Scrofa the golden bell with which he will ‘direct’ the meetings of the CDM in the Mappamondo room, in favor of cameras, among the flashes of the photographers present. If last time the passing of the baton between Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi in time of Covid was marked by the amuchina, just a year earlier, a real case was created, because it took place with a more unprecedented formula than usual, given that Prime Minister Conte for his encore decided not to give up the ringing, happening to himself.

In memory of the parliamentary reporters, since ’96, in addition to the Conte bis, there are only two precedents of a head of the government who takes over from himself: Massimo D’Alema, who passed the baton from the first to his second government, in ’99 , and Silvio Berlusconi, in the passage from bis to ter, in 2005. In both cases, however, it seems that the bell has never been ‘rung’. At least in front of the media.

LaPresse

Another curiosity linked to the establishment of the new government was the freezing of the outgoing Enrico Letta against Matteo Renzi in 2014. Then Letta did not wait, as is customary, for the new prime minister at the foot of the grand staircase but in his study. And with his face almost turned, so as not to meet the former scrapper’s gaze, he put the bell in his hand with which the Council of Ministers begins. Grim-faced, after a fleeting final handshake with Renzi, Letta ignored Graziano Delrio, leaving his undersecretary Filippo Patroni Griffi to take his leave with a smile from the Sala dei Galeoni.

The only precedent in terms of ‘coldness’ is dated 1987, when Bettino Craxi did not hand over to Amintore Fanfani. But in general, a smile, even if between the teeth, and the slightly forced handshake in front of the photographers, with the bell in the foreground, was part of the practice. Even an embittered Berlusconi had respected it, when he had to yield at the entrance of Mario Monti, and Prodi on the day of D’Alema’s arrival as Prime Minister.