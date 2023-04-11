© Reuters. A logo of Italian energy multinational Enel is seen at its headquarters in Milan, Italy February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo



ROME (Reuters) – The executive is set to make final decisions on key appointments at state-controlled firms, following weeks of talks within the ruling coalition.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The positions at the top of the energy giants are up for grabs Enel (BIT:) and Eni (BIT:), and Giorgia Meloni seems determined to put her stamp on key positions.

“Today we will close (the appointments) in total serenity”, Salvini said this morning in view of the CDM convened at 15.00.

According to some sources, Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel since 2014, will be replaced, given his unpopularity in Meloni’s inner circle.

Stefano Donnarumma, currently at the helm of Terna (BIT:), is currently seen as the most likely successor after receiving backing from the premier, the sources said.

However, negotiations within governing parties for nominations are usually very lengthy and can sometimes change unexpectedly due to political unforeseen events.

Enel is one of the world‘s leading operators in the renewable energy sector, with almost 60 Gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.

The government, according to sources in recent days, has expressed concerns about the group’s debt, which reached around 60 billion euros in 2022 from 45.5 billion in 2020, when Starace was nominated for a third term.

In November, Enel presented the updated strategic plan to 2025, committing to reduce net debt by 21 billion euros through the sale of assets, while investing 37 billion euros, and increasing installed renewable capacity by 21 GW .

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni since 2014, will probably be reappointed for another three years, thus becoming the group’s longest-serving CEO since its foundation in 1953.

Descalzi helped the government secure alternative gas supplies last year when Moscow cut flows to Italy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Descalzi is now expected to help the government transform Italy into a major hub for gas from North Africa and the Mediterranean to the rest of Europe.

Despite the positive reception of investors on the financial results, Descalzi’s strategy is still criticized by supporters of the energy transition, according to whom Eni should invest more to develop its green activities.

Other appointments at stake concern the defense group Leonardo, whose CEO Alessandro Profumo is seen leaving.

According to some sources, Roberto Cingolani, former minister of ecological transition in the Draghi government, is Prime Minister Meloni’s favorite candidate.

(Giuseppe Fonte, Angelo Amante, translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing Andrea Mandalà)