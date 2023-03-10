The mining strike in Bajo Cauca and Northeast Antioquia, as well as in a region of Córdoba, tends to worsen today when it reaches its ninth day. Not only because the effects of food shortages for nearly 300,000 people and the restrictions on the transport of cargo and passengers are growing, but because the dialogues seeking solutions broke down. This Thursday the Government warned that it will not continue talking until the road blockades are lifted.

In the same way yesterday the miners’ representatives got up from the table with the Government, since they consider that there is no will to advance in solutions.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the Catholic Church offered its mediation with a different scenario, so that the Government and the leaders of the protesters continue the dialogue.

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, said that the blockades have disrupted the lives of nearly “300,000 Colombians who live in 12 municipalities around the region. These blockades today have been causing food shortages and generating hunger in rural sectors, as the mayors themselves and the Church, with whom we have been in contact, have informed us.

He added that the blockades of the main roads “are also depleting the supply of medicines, of oxygen bullets.”

Three days of government talks with the miners were completed yesterday, through 5 vice ministers. However, Minister Prada pointed out that “we have informed them that under no circumstances will the national government continue to dialogue to the extent that there is no freedom of movement in the territory, there is humanitarian attention to the population, to hospitals and we can fight hunger quickly.

Prada warned that “as long as the blockades persist, the possibility of us returning to the table is zero.”

However, the Minister of the Interior announced that “we have accepted a mediation from the Catholic Church, which through our call we have asked it to mediate. He has met with the spokesmen for the strike and they have invited us to a meeting in which the United Nations, the MAPP OEA, the Ombudsman’s Office, Human Rights leaders will accompany us”.

For her part, the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, said that the National Government yesterday proposed to the organizers of the strike a social and political pact, which includes the implementation of a mining district and a plan to formalize small and medium-sized miners. of the territory, so that the environmental impacts caused by this activity in the region are mitigated and social benefits are offered to the inhabitants.

“There is a commitment from the National Government to seek dialogue until the last instance, as the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, has stated. That is why we have been working for the last two weeks with the Antioquia Governor’s Office and the ministries on this proposal that can help to resolve the situation of mining informality, but also the very serious environmental impacts,” Muhamad specified.

Ministers Prada and Muhamad made these announcements from Medellín, where they traveled with their Defense colleague, Iván Velásquez, with the expectation of participating in the dialogue with the miners.

While the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, said that “tomorrow (today) we are going to look with all the actors for a way out that points to the mining district. This should be the channel for the formalization of mining as a whole in Bajo Cauca and the Northeast”.

The Paisa President considered that today is “the last opportunity to seek a peaceful solution to this complex situation. The destruction that illegal mining causes to the environment is unacceptable and unsustainable.”

Public order

To the blockade of roads that interrupts the mobilization in 12 municipalities of Antioquia, excesses were added yesterday in Caucasia, which forced the Mayor’s Office to decree a curfew. The measure began at 5:00 p.m. yesterday and will last until 7:00 a.m. today.

“This measure can be extended according to the behavior of the protesters during the time it lasts,” announced the Caucasia Mayor’s Office.

The mayor of Caucasia, Jefferson Sarmiento, said that “we are already waiting for a response from the departmental and Central Government to see how we can act in the face of these situations of vandalism that are occurring in the municipality of Caucasia.”