Government: ultra-broadband and TLC networks delegated to Butti

Government: ultra-broadband and TLC networks delegated to Butti

According to what is learned, the government has entrusted the undersecretary Alessio Butti with the powers on technological innovation and the implementation of the digital agenda but also of the Italian strategy for ultra-broadband with specific reference to the strategic policies for the construction of telecommunications networks, ” without prejudice”, as specified by the dpcm of appointment, the responsibilities of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

