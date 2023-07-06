Government will be in Buenaventura today

This Thursday the presence of the national government in Buenaventura is expected to preside over a security council in the port city due to its public order problems.

After the videos of an illegal group patrolling and intimidating the civilian population in Buenaventura became known, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, chaired a security council at the Casa de Nariño on Monday, at the end of which he announced that this Thursday and Friday He will travel with the military and police leadership to the port, to work for the safety of the people of Buenos Aires.

Velásquez said that “we will hold a security council in Buenaventura on Thursday. We are going to expand the capacity for urban control with Military Forces. Similarly, the National Police will have an increase in intelligence personnel. We also require that the Attorney General’s Office contribute to this effort that we are developing.”

The head of the Defense portfolio clarified that although all the agreements made between gangs in the port of Buenaventura are supported, this does not mean a decrease in the actions that the Public Force must carry out in the city in the face of all the demonstrations. of criminality.

The Minister also added that “we will carry out a presence, not only for this security council, but also in sectors and in communes that have been affected, so that at the end of the two days of presence we can show a more positive balance in terms of which means the recovery of tranquility in the city”, added Minister Velásquez.

Guild Call

Given the public order problems that Buenaventura is facing, the Chamber of Commerce of this town made an urgent call to surround the city and stated that “Buenaventura should be everyone’s business.”

In a statement released by the entity, he stated that “the social and public order situation in Buenaventura does not wait. A joint intervention between the State, the community, the private sector and international cooperation is required to put a definitive end to the terror to which the people of Buenos Aires have been subjected in recent weeks.

The union leadership of the port stated that “we recognize that this situation is not from today and that the causes come from many years ago. However, the call to the national government is to implement the necessary measures to restore tranquility and protect the lives of the inhabitants of Buenaventura. These measures undoubtedly require greater public force and control of public order, but it cannot stop there. At the same time, social and business processes, which are already underway, must be implemented and strengthened, which allow the thousands of young people and families who today have no hope to be given tools.”

In the letter, the unions recalled that “in Buenaventura there are already powerful community processes, in addition to the work that the church has been carrying out and the technical interventions that integrate different forces of civil society. These must be taken into account as the basis for the public-private actions to be implemented to prevent violations of Human Rights and to build community fabric. Likewise, international cooperation is called upon to support these processes. Only with the concurrence of all the actors involved will we be able to make a common action front, that will advance in the construction of peace that we all yearn for”.

They emphasized that “under no circumstances can illegal armed groups be allowed to try to exercise the authority that corresponds exclusively to the State and continue to intimidate and kill the people of Buenos Aires.”

They made themselves available “to continue working hand in hand with the communities and the authorities on short-term solutions that lead to lessening the intensity of the conflict, but also on long-term measures that raise the generation of opportunities as a basis.” of the true sustainable development of the territory”.

