Government will install 200 breastfeeding rooms nationwide – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The office of the First Lady Gabriela de Bukele has promoted breastfeeding, through the current regulations of the Love Turned into Food Law. The Government has projected by 2023 to reach 200 lactation rooms enabled to benefit mothers and their babies.

According to the authorities, in 2022 more than 100 lactation rooms were inaugurated in different public institutions, an action that guarantees the feeding of the babies of employees and users who visit the establishments.

“This month we will open lactation rooms at borders, consulates and embassies as part of this effort. All Salvadorans must be protectors of breastfeeding”, reiterated Gabriela de Bukele.

Now, El Salvador is a benchmark on this issue, and they also fulfill the responsibility of influencing other countries, which is why 19 lactation rooms will be opened in embassies and consulates.

