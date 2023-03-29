The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, highlighted this Tuesday that the budget for higher education foresees 3 billion pesos for the construction of university campuses and stressed that this amount had not been seen in Colombia.

The Head of State intervened in the implementation of the headquarters of the Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP) in Villavicencio, and of the first public university in Orinoquía.

“Three billion pesos to invest in university campuses has never existed in Colombia; never. Therefore, let’s not let it evaporate between the laziness of the bureaucracy and the unreasonableness of politicking,” said the President.

He stressed that “love is in the budget” and explained that, although the national budget for this year had been presented to Congress before starting his administration, the Government had the opportunity to increase it significantly on two occasions.

In this way, 1.5 trillion pesos and then 1.3 trillion could be added to the higher education budget in Colombia, he specified.

President Petro warned that “most of this resource has to be allocated to new headquarters to be built this year.”

“We are talking about 100 university campuses. The Ministry of Education had never had such a task ahead of it”, she underlined and added that “the challenge is great”.

The President stated that prioritizing investment in education will allow “the real start of a new era. An era where a knowledge society can be, because a knowledge society is the one that can help us build peace, social justice, a society of rights and a Colombia that can truly be a world power of life”.

Finally, he invited the community to demand that investments in education be fulfilled and to move forward with the project of the public university of Orinoquía.

“Our commitment is undoubtedly to make that university. The money is, the lot is. Not only is ESAP helping to raise the administrative and political quality of the territory, which is essential to make peace, but also so that the different vocations and expressions of human knowledge can appear in the plains territory, for all the youth of the plains” , said.