Government will meet the fiscal rule goal for this year

After the presentation of the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MFMP), the Government has insisted that the promised objectives of the Fiscal Rule for this year of even lowering the deficit of 4.3% will be met.

The director of Public Credit of the Colombian Ministry of Finance, José Roberto Acosta, declared over the weekend that “the Fiscal Rule is quite draconian, but that is it and we want to comply with it and if things go well we can have more favorable data at the end of the year. of the year”.

With that as a base, Acosta anticipated that the fiscal deficit figure could be better than the 4.3% estimated in the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework for the year 2023 thanks to factors such as the stable dollar and inflation and falling rates.

“The great zeal of the Ministry of Finance, said Acosta, was to guarantee the primary surplus in the accounts of the National Central Government as it was defined.”

Likewise, the official stressed that this government is not going to change the Fiscal Rule, this before announcements about modifications to what had been contemplated in 2022.

Project

The Government of former President Iván Duque presented a bill to the Colombian Congress to change the fiscal Rule after overcoming the pandemic.

This was due to the inelasticity that fiscal rule reached after Colombia had to raise its debt to record levels to meet the needs in health and social issues.

By definition from its origin, the Fiscal Rule can only be changed in the Congress of the Republic and, therefore, that bill that is presented must pass four debates in the Legislature.

Likewise, in announcements by the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, he recalled that the short-term strategy in fiscal matters has the task of financing reforms and social programs, debt sustainability and the preservation of macroeconomic stability “within strict compliance with the tax rule.

Although the fiscal deficit in 2022 ended at 5.3% as a percentage of GDP, the projection for this year is 4.3%.

“The economic forecast said that we could have finished at 3.8%, but the behavior of oil prices, the reduction in imports, and therefore the collection, make us responsible for saying that 3.8% is impossible to achieve. comply and that means revising the fiscal deficit upwards”, explained the minister.

settings

Despite this, he stressed that the fiscal deficit will be lowered by 100 basis points compared to 2022. And likewise, he indicated that by 2024 a slight increase in the fiscal deficit is expected to 4.5% of GDP, due to the commitments with the interest on debt payments.

“The country is not going to declare a moratorium or have a default, which does not mean that other financing possibilities will not be sought,” said the minister, mentioning proposals for new issues such as green bonds and social bonds.

On the other hand, in an analysis by Anif, it indicates that with the estimates between income and expenses that the government expects to be presented in the next decade, the fiscal deficit will stabilize at approximately 2.8 points of GDP. In addition, a balance is contemplated in 2023 in the primary balance and then an average surplus of 0.4% of GDP, which is consistent with the fiscal rule. With this, the government returns to the path of positive figures in the primary balance that was interrupted by the pandemic.

When comparing the figures with the MFMP of 2022, it is found that the previous administration expected a stronger initial adjustment in the balance in 2024, which contrasts with the strong increase in primary spending of the current government and that prevents continuing with that first path. .

The report maintains that “a similar case occurs with public debt. where the previous government expected a correction below the anchor after 2025 and the current administration plans it for the end of its estimates, in 2034. However, as we have mentioned, the risk premium that remains high for Colombia compared to its peers, it could compromise interest payments and thereby increase pressure on debt levels. In addition, if the risks that the Framework contemplates are taken into account, such as international shocks in global supply that affect inflation and increase the perception of risk in emerging economies, the problem could worsen.

Prospects

Anif considers that “although, in a general way, the assumptions are consistent and contemplate internal and external risks, the evolution of income and expenses is worrisome. In the case of the former, an enormous responsibility is deposited in the collection of the Dian for the concept of greater management and inspection, a goal that, although desirable, is very unrealistic in the short term. In addition, an important performance of the income of the Banco de la República is expected, which was exceptional in 2023 due to the holding of TES at high interest rates. If the government contemplates a decrease in the rate of state bonds, the yields of the Central Bank would be affected. Due to expenditures, the strong increase in primary spending for the 2024 term is striking, which puts fiscal stability at risk in the medium term. As we mentioned, revenues are not in tune with the management capacity of the tax department and creating inflexible spending without a permanent source of revenue would only increase our financing needs”.

Analysts’ concerns

According to Anif, it is worrying that by 2023 total CNG spending will reach 23.6% of GDP, which is equivalent to an increase of 2.0% of GDP compared to 2022, as a result of the increase in inflation in 2022 and the consequent adjustment wage. This translates into higher spending pressures on personnel and health and pension transfers from state officials. In addition, the increase in spending is due to an increase of $16.9 billion destined to implement the PND. Finally, one of the largest CNG spending items is due to the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (Fepc) in which it projects spending close to 1.6% of GDP, which increases by 0.4% compared to the previous year to settle the deficit caused by previous periods.

Now, with regard to 2024, a slight increase in the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP is expected, due to commitments with interest in debt payment. Total revenues show an increase of 12.5%, which translates into an increase of 1.6% as a percentage of the product, marked out to a greater extent by tax revenues (18.6%) and by capital revenues at 1.6%. Regarding tax revenue, it is noteworthy that the Government maintains that the collection of almost $315 billion in revenue by the Dian would be driven mainly by a fight against evasion (0.8%) and by the product of tax litigation by the Dian. same entity (0.9%). It is an ambitious goal established by the national government, but difficult to achieve. The tax department has been in constant transformation for several years, but its management capacity is still limited.

Concerns persist when you take into account the growth in spending. This item would reach 25% of GDP, increasing by 1.4% compared to 2023. The increase is mainly explained by the implementation of PND social programs and inflexible social spending. This behavior is set at 20.5% by primary spending (including FEPC) and the remaining 4.5% by interest payments. Specifically, primary spending without FEPC increases due to the components of the General Budget such as the SGP, increase in personnel costs and the implications of transfers to health and pensions. If indexation for inflation is added to these rigid expenses, the outlook is not encouraging.

