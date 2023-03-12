Home News Government will underground the exit of Bogotá through Soacha
President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced this Saturday, March 11, that they will underground the exit of Bogotá to the south, on the border with the municipality of Soacha.

The decision was made after the meeting with the Listening Government, in which all infrastructure and road development issues in the capital were discussed.

“It cannot continue to be a transit municipality, it has to be a place where there is development for the population and, therefore, it is necessary that we bury the income to Bogotá. We will also do it in the north and west of the capital, for this the ANI is already advancing studies,” said the head of state.

Likewise, the minister argued that in the company of the president they would be evaluating the possibility of build a line of the Bogotá metro that reaches Soacha underground.

“It is also important to work on the tram, which allows the municipality of Soacha to articulate with the Transmilenio; but also with the income from public transport to Bogotá. It is important to generate new possibilities of access and roads for this municipality,” said the official.

On the other hand, they announced that in the coming months they would be making interventions in the cable system of Soacha, since the zone would be needing advances.

