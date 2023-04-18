Government will use ‘ace up the sleeve’

At least 11 of the 21 votes are needed for the bill to advance to the first round of House committee 7. So far he has only 9 credible votes.

At 10am this Tuesday, the first official debate is expected to start on a positive note about the government’s ongoing healthcare reform in parliament, even though it was introduced more than two months ago. This first debate takes place in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, where the 21 deputies that make up the commission must analyze the content of the official documents and decide whether to retain or maintain them.

Lack of support?

At least 11 votes are needed for this positive announcement to continue in House Commission VII, but Palacio’s calculations are still unclear. Because he got only 8 votes because the traditional parties don’t accept the project. And last week, the leader of the conservative party Efraín Cepeda; Cesar Gaviria Liberal Party; and La U, Dilian Francisca Toro; They publicly expressed their discomfort because the Secretary of Health, Carolina Corcho, did not accept most of the proposed changes to the bill. “We accept only 27% of all offers, we reject 73% and we accept only 19 of the top 95 proposals that are mixed model, free choice, health and life manager, that is less than 20 percent. In this case, the conservatives will vote no.

Plan B

Despite two consecutive calls from the aforementioned parties to prevent these reforms from sinking in the first congressional review, the Administration plans to make a series of changes to achieve a “consensus” on the controversial one. The version suggests that the text, which will be discussed on Tuesday, will include a series of changes to meet the needs of conservatives, progressives and La U, in order to gather enough votes for the project to continue.

It comes after it was warned that if the rejection of most of the proposals continues on Tuesday, they will abandon the project and vote against the negative documents. But there is no security yet nothing.

Unlike the first months of the government, where Petro had stable relations with liberals, conservatives and “perfect peace” policies, tax reform and the election of the comptroller, now it is the executive branch that resorts to clandestine reform methods and pressure.

It may interest you: What will happen now with the health reform in Congress?

Last week, the parties said that Minister Corço was ignoring 73% of their proposals. Without the support of these three communities, the initiative will die in the first discussion. The government has only 9 credible votes: 4 Historic Pact votes, 2 Green Coalition votes, 2 Voters for Peace votes and 1 Commons Party vote. Instead, he would have 12 votes against: 4 from the Liberals, 2 from the Conservatives, 2 from the U, 2 from the Democratic Center and 2 from Cambio Radical. Therefore, the administration must convince at least two representatives to change the situation.

After the first discussions in the Chamber, the deputy Marta Alfonso announced that she would introduce “an amendment to allow the discussion of a new version of the document.” Documentation and better understanding of the working models of the health models offered by the proposals of many actors”. The government will also appeal to political dissidents. Like Dolce Torres (Liberal Party), she said she would support him, and 25 of her party’s 33 members of the House of Representatives announced their support for him.

For the researcher Alejandra Taborda, the changes proposed so far present risks in terms of stability, accessibility and institutionality. It also includes equal access to health services and types of patient care to control high prices. «. The government, having given up talking about technology and focused on getting votes, are no longer in a hurry to approve projects. The truth is that the country will be waiting today