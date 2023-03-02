The Health Reform has become one of the controversial issues on the agenda of President Gustavo Petro, among the criticism and unconditional support of various sectors, the Minister of the Interior Alfonso Prada, indicated that the Government is in a position of dialogue so consensual changes are possible.

The Minister of the Interior and government spokesman commented on a radio station that he will meet during the week with different political groups to discuss the bill.

“In fact, tomorrow we are going to meet with the entire conservative bench. We have already been with approximately 75% of what Congress represents to review the health reform bill, in order to debate and learn about viable and favorable points”, Prada mentioned to RCN Radio.

Prada, who has ended up becoming one of the voices that provides more calm on the part of the Government, indicated that the opposition parties are invited to the conversation: “The door of dialogue is completely open. I even invited the Democratic Center to sit at the table and discuss if they have more ideas. Also with Radical Change”.

During his interview on the station, the head of the Interior portfolio mentioned that proposals will be presented during the week for discussion and the desired changes to be decided.

“Between Friday and Monday they will present us with a package of proposals for the Government to review and establish dialogue tables, particularly regarding the health reform, but the ones that we will present will be done in the same way and we hope to process them very calmly. and with enormous technical support”.

Minister Prada was emphatic in pointing out to RCN Radio the need to discuss, reflect and be flexible in the democratic exercise, moving away from radicalism: “it is normal in the current of democracy to change opinions and be flexible, because imposing is not correct. For this reason, the president cannot be radicalized in a single line, an example is having taken into account the opinions of his ministers and presenting the proposals ”.

Regarding the former Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, Alfonso Prada mentioned on the station’s microphones that he has a lot of admiration for him: “we hope he continues in public life because he has a lot to contribute to the country, as well as to contribute to the Government with his ideas and his knowledge”.

position of the liberal caucus

The Liberal Party bench held a meeting with former President César Gaviria, the Senate and Chamber benches to analyze the Health reform proposal that was filed by the national government before the Congress of the Republic. So far the community has not yet made a decisive decision on it.

Senator Lidio García, assured that the determination to support or not the health reform will be defined during the next week and that decision must be compulsorily complied with by all the members of the bench. “On Tuesday we made the decision and the one that is the majority on the bench will be accepted by all in a mandatory manner. We will make the document public on Monday and on Tuesday it will be voted on by the liberalism Senate and Chamber bench and the majority decision will be accepted and will be mandatory for all congressmen ”, he maintained in the last few hours.

Likewise, Senator Juan Pablo Gallo mentioned that they are studying various modifications to the reform presented in the Government. “They are going to start working on around 30 articles that we hope will be accepted within the health reform. We are going to follow some good aspects that the reform has, ”he indicated.

According to the congressman, the position of building on what has been built and not starting from scratch the implementation of a new health system will continue to be defined, because it could put the medical care of Colombians at risk. Also, it is expected that the proposals for modifications that are being raised regarding the reform, will be discussed with the Conservative and La U parties in a meeting that will be held on March 1. with Infobae

