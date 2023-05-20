Government would not lower the salary contribution pillar for Colpensiones

THE MINISTER of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, said, regarding the unions’ proposal to transfer the savings of Colombians that are in the private pension funds (AFP) to Colpensiones, up to three minimum wages, that it is “impossible to lower the threshold. That is modulated.”

According to the minister, if the threshold is lowered further, which was already at four minimum wages, the essence they seek with the pension system would be lost, and that is to strengthen the public model.

Juan Pablo Córdoba, president of the Colombian Stock Exchange, said that he has also suggested lowering the aforementioned threshold from three to a minimum wage.

In this way, the Labor portfolio is ratified in a reform with a solidarity pillar, to cover with an initial subsidy of $223,000 (three times more than the current one, from Colombia Mayor) to people who reached 65 years of age and no longer They have the possibility of having an income for their old age. “We wanted that subsidy to be half the minimum wage, but the Fiscal Rule did not allow it, and we respect it. However, as economic growth becomes more dynamic, the door remains open so that this solidarity pillar can be increased,” said Ramírez.

The three remaining pillars are the semi-contributory, the contributory and the voluntary, which can be combined by a contributor, according to their economic possibility, and have already been widely studied, criticized and indicated as a risk of not being sustainable. Mainly the contributory, which is where the obligation to pass the savings of those who earn up to three minimum wages and today are in AFP, to Colpensiones.

Studies

Miguel Largacha, from the Porvenir Fund, recalled that all the studies recommended a comprehensive reform for the protection of old age. However, it should be noted that Minister Ramírez spoke that no changes were included for the special regimes, nor was the age of the pension touched, so surely, in about 15 years (to 2038), it will be necessary to make another reform .

Meanwhile, Ricardo Bonilla, Minister of Finance and Public Credit, stated that “the threshold of three minimum contribution salaries reduces the size of the pension that the State can pay and eliminates the subsidy for high pensions.”

The Minister of Finance recalled that as all workers will be obliged to contribute to Colpensiones the contribution on the first three minimum wages they receive, henceforth a worker with an income of three minimum wages, taking into account the replacement rate, would have an allowance of 1.8 minimum wages.

Given the uncertainty of many workers about the income they would have when they retire, experts from the National University of Colombia (UNAL) explained the implications that the bill would bring if it were approved.

In the case of a person who receives income between 8 and 9 minimum wages, that is, around $9,280,000, If you are affiliated with Colpensiones and 2023 is your final year of contribution, he would receive an allowance of $5,660,800.

Guarantee

To guarantee that allowance, the State should have saved a reserve of $1,380,717,663, which is paid throughout the life of the contributor, then it would have a subsidy of 78.84%. With the proposed pension reform, instead of receiving $5,660,800 as an allowance, the worker would receive $3,738,017.

The calculation of this allowance arises from the following account: eThe worker would receive $2,209,800 from Colpensiones and $1,528,217 from the private fund, for a total of $3,738,017.

“That means that, with the reform, in this specific case, the State would be saving close to $600 million. If the worker earns eight minimum wages, only three can be made available to Colpensiones and the rest in a private fund,” said Professor Óscar López, from the UNAL Department of Mathematics.

If the private funds maintain returns similar to those they are obtaining today, the worker in this example would go from having a replacement rate of 61% without the reform to one of 40.3% with the reform.

According to the Government’s position, the threshold for mandatory transfer to Colpensiones of the contributory pillar is three salaries minimum, although private pension funds have maintained that it should not be greater than one minimum salary and there are academic sectors that extend this figure to two salaries.

Laboral life

On the other hand, the leading partner of BDO Legal in Colombia, Iván Vegas Molina, said that “it is known that in Colombia one in four people manages to obtain a pension. This means that there are very few pensioners and that we have many people outside the system at the end of their working lives. These people are without any benefit that guarantees them a minimum solvency or stability within the framework of the dignity that is advocated in a democratic system like ours”, he points out.

He argued that the labor reform should be focused on reviewing how people who are outside the formal labor environment can join the system, contributing to pensions, and that we can have more people pensioners in the future,” says the expert. Likewise, the leading partner of BDO Legal in Colombia points out that “the labor reform is more focused on the guarantees of people who are already in the system and not of those who are outside, which are half of Colombians or of people domiciled in Colombia, knowing that in the market we have more than 50% unemployment and informality,” he says.

On the role of private pension funds and the fear on the part of citizens in the face of the possible cooptation of their savings, the leading partner of BDO Legal states that the current reform proposal establishes that people who contribute between one and three minimum wages would do so in the average premium system (Colpensiones), while people who contribute more than three minimum wages must contribute the surplus to the individual savings system, so that they would contribute to both systems at the same time, but without competition between them. they.

“Savings in the voluntary pension fund will be under the account and administration of the fund.” Likewise, Iván Vegas assures that the unsustainability of the current individual savings pension system is related to the fact that people end up receiving a very low pension in relation to the contributions they make.

“It has been established that the average of what people receive is between 30 and 35% of what they were getting before. And this, from the social point of view, is unsustainable. So we have a problem that was clearly identified. However, there were many discussions around what the appropriate solution could be: whether to eliminate one of the two systems or establish mechanisms that allow them to coexist and not compete with each other”, he affirms.

Box

The four pillars of reform

The pension reform contemplates four fundamental pillars: solidarity, semi-contributory, contributory and voluntary savings. At the national level there has been consensus on the need for reform and the pillar mechanism. In this regard, Vegas highlights the solidarity pillar and its financing through the new solidarity fund that will come from the highest wages (10 minimum wages).

Likewise, it refers to the semi-contributory pillar as the one that guarantees better coverage, since “it will allow people who have been entering and leaving the pension system, that is, contributing and not contributing, if at the time of reaching pension age do not meet all the weeks requirements, may have access to a pension”.

Finally, the manager considers that for many sectors the reform is politically viable and that it could help guarantee better coverage and greater progressivity of the system, to the extent that it helps to mitigate the imbalances and inadequate subsidies that were proposed in the system that we currently governs.