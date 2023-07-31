Home » Government’s decision to reward Hamza Khan with one crore rupees
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will give cash award to young squash hero Hamza Khan in the ceremony, file photo

Monday, July 31, 2023, 4:09 pm

Islamabad: Hamza Khan will be awarded a prize of Rs 1 crore for winning the World Junior Squash title on behalf of the federal government.

A special ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office on August 2 in honor of Hamza Khan, who won the World Junior Squash title for Pakistan after 37 years.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Liaison Ehsan Mazari, officials of Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Squash Federation will participate in the ceremony.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will encourage the young squash hero Hamza Khan in the ceremony and will also give a cash award for his outstanding performance.

On July 23, Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash title for Pakistan after 37 years. The last time John Sher Khan won the Junior World title for Pakistan was in 1986.

In the final, Hamza Khan defeated Egypt’s Mohammad Zakaria 1-3. The young player Hamza Khan defeated the French player in the semi-final of the event.

