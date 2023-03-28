Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar has demanded to form a full court bench for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election case.

Web Desk: Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar said that a somoto was taken in connection with the holding of the election. A full court bench should be made to protect the integrity of the institution.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that Justice Mazahir Naqvi and Justice Ijazul Hasan voluntarily withdrew from the case, yesterday the decision of Justice Mansoor and Justice Jamal Mandukhel came. There are two different classes who are talking differently. After the controversial note, this was proved.

The federal law minister said that a 13-member bench should be formed on this case. The 2 judges who gave the decision yesterday also indicated the same direction. There should be a 13-member bench to remove divisions and confusion within.

He said that how are public interest and elections connected to each other? Let the full court interpret it.