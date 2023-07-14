Governor asked the Nation to listen to the Valley

A harsh criticism of the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, was made by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, for the public order problems faced by Colombia and Valle del Cauca.

The regional president said that “it cannot be a response from a Minister of Defense that we do not give papaya. So let’s not leave the house because we are going to give papaya; We do need the national government, we do need the Minister of Defense to come to a regional security council and listen to the situations we are experiencing throughout the Valley.”

The statement was made by Governor Clara Luz Roldán during a security council held in a session of the Regional Block of Congressmen, noting that decisions to contain crimes such as homicides, kidnapping and extortion depend directly on the national government.

Emphatic

The president was emphatic that it is the citizens who are crying out for national intervention because public order has escalated to other levels with the actions of insurgent groups and criminal gangs.

“If there is a ceasefire it must be on both sides. But how is the ELN going to say goodbye by killing two policemen who were sitting down having breakfast? My God, how sad! How is that possible? So what is the peace agreement for which we sit at the table? How are they going to kidnap a sergeant with her two children, one of them autistic? So we do need decisions from the national government that we cannot make here,” Roldán said.

Given the concern of political groups about not being able to proselytize in some areas of the Valley, the president argued that it is urgent to “shield” the electoral process and questioned the talk of banned sites for registration of IDs, “if they cannot register, then less they will be able to vote. And we are not only talking about the traditional parties, we heard the representative Albán of the Comunes party state that they are not even able to go to certain places ”, she concluded.

On the other hand, congressmen from Valle del Cauca expressed their support for the Governor’s request for greater security for the Valley ahead of the regional elections.

Senator Norma Hurtado, who emphasized the commitment on the part of the Regional Bloc and of Congressmen with the protection of the life and integrity of the people of Valle del Cauca, said that a new security council led by the President or the Minister of Defense is expected “to that the problems that have to do not only with Buenaventura, but also with Tuluá, Jamundí, with Cali itself, which also needs this accompaniment from the national government, be addressed.

The risk that surrounds the candidates for the electoral campaign was also warned by the congressmen, in their claim to the Nation for more security conditions for the Valley.

“Four years ago, as a candidate for the Assembly, I could travel through Valle del Cauca without problems. Today the candidates are afraid to climb the mountainous areas of different municipalities. That cannot happen in our country, we cannot go back, therefore a strong call to the national government because we from Congress have given it the resources that the Ministry of Defense has needed. And today we are realizing that there is a lack of automobile fleet, that there are no cameras,” commented Senator Juan Carlos Garcés.

