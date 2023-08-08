Governor Declares State of Emergency in Massachusetts as Immigrant Arrivals Overwhelm Shelters

Governor Maura Healey Declares State of Emergency as Massachusetts Shelters Reach Capacity with Influx of Immigrants

Massachusetts – In response to the overwhelming number of immigrants arriving in the state, Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. This move comes as local emergency shelters have reached maximum capacity, leaving officials scrambling to provide housing and essential services to those in need. Governor Healey, a Democrat, also called upon President Joe Biden’s administration to assist in funding and expediting work authorizations for immigrants.

Speaking at a news conference, Governor Healey emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the number of immigrants arriving in the state is 80 percent higher than just a year ago. She revealed that more than 20,000 people, including newborns, young children, and pregnant mothers, have sought shelter in Massachusetts. This influx of families represents a larger number than the state has ever served in their emergency assistance program.

“What we are witnessing here is the face of the international migration crisis,” Governor Healey stated. “These families are fleeing dangerous circumstances in their home countries, seeking a safer and better life for themselves and their children.”

In a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Governor Healey highlighted the “onerous barriers” to immigrant work authorizations as one of the main drivers of the crisis in Massachusetts. She called for comprehensive immigration reform and urged the federal government to step up and provide crucial support to the state.

“It is clear that we cannot do this alone anymore,” Governor Healey expressed. “We need a federal partnership, federal funding, and urgent federal action to address this humanitarian crisis and continue to serve some of our most vulnerable families.”

The steady stream of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts over the past year has put immense strain on the state’s shelter system. Local authorities have resorted to utilizing hotels, motels, university residences, and even military bases to accommodate the growing number of individuals in need.

As of Monday morning, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities reported that 5,550 families were currently residing in state shelters. Of this number, 1,887 families were housed in hotels, 3,546 in permanent shelters, 62 at Joint Base Cape Cod, and 55 in a college dormitory in Quincy.

The situation in Massachusetts mirrors that of other states grappling with a similar influx of immigrants. In May, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order allowing the National Guard to mobilize as the state anticipated a surge in newly arrived immigrants.

Governor Maura Healey’s declaration of a state of emergency underscores the urgent need for federal support and comprehensive immigration reform to address the mounting humanitarian crisis in Massachusetts. The state government is calling upon the Biden administration to take decisive action and provide the necessary resources to alleviate the strain on local authorities and ensure the well-being of vulnerable families seeking refuge.

