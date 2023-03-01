The Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Bogotá, through an Order of February 28, 2023, informed and clarified that Ariel Palacios Calderón recovered his freedom, but he is not reinstated in his position. Textually stated that “only the fundamental right to freedom was protected, the alleged responsibility of the defendant was not modified, nor were the assumptions that served as the basis for the imposition of the security measure that is still in force, therefore, it is not correct to interpret what is stated therein that the release order issued by this Office implies, in addition, reinstatement to his position as Governor”.

Consequently, the Ministry of the Interior sent a note stating that Decree 1577 of August 5, 2022, which suspends Governor Palacios Calderón, and Decree 2646 of December 30, 2022, which appoints as governor in charge of the department of Chocó, are still in force. Farlin Perea Renteria.

With this clarification ends the controversy that had arisen between the governor in charge and the governor-elect. The governor in charge Farlin Perea Rentería continues to exercise her functions and it is expected that the acts of sabotage that have occurred within the governorate will end. That the work of Perea Rentería not be impeded, that there be no paralysis or blockades for hiring, or in email, and that work be done in harmony to address the multiple and serious problems that Chocó is currently facing.