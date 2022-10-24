“Tomorrow morning at 12 I will sign the authorization” for the regasification plant in Piombino (Livorno). This was announced by the president of Tuscany and extraordinary commissioner for the regasification plant Eugenio Giani, today in Florence, on the sidelines of a press conference. “Tonight in the regional council – explained the president of Tuscany – we will approve the Piombino memorandum, which becomes the proposed agreement between the State and the Region” for the realization of the compensatory works, and tomorrow “materially, for a matter of visibility and transparency I will sign the ‘authorization here in the Region’. Giani then added: “I am sure that the government will do the regasification by committing to implement the points of the Piombino memorandum”, which range from the completion of the port, to the discount on the bill for the areas close to Piombino, to infrastructure and reclamation.