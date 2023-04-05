Home News Governor Luna delivered 2 thousand tickets for the game between Monagas SC and Boca Juniors
Governor Luna delivered 2 thousand tickets for the game between Monagas SC and Boca Juniors

Governor Luna delivered 2 thousand tickets for the game between Monagas SC and Boca Juniors

Monagas SC and Boca Juniors from Argentina will meet this Thursday for the Copa Libertadores, in Maturín

The governor of the state of Monagas, Ernesto Luna, gave the president of the Monagas State Football Association, Carlos Córcida, 2,000 tickets for the Copa Libertadores match between Monagas SC and Boca Juniors of Argentina, to be held this Thursday, June 6. April at the Monumental stadium in Maturín.

The delivery was made during the transmission of the multiplatform program “Connectados con Ernesto”, number 26, carried out in the Boquerón parish, Palma Real sector, where the regional president indicated that these tickets will be distributed in the different minor soccer schools.

Luna indicated that, in this way, the people will be able to support the Barça team in this match of international stature.

In this regard, the president reported that the Monagas state government, working in synergy with Transmonagas, will activate a transportation plan with 9 routes for this Thursday.

Likewise, the governor announced that the transfer will be guaranteed with more than 200 transportation units, completely free of charge.

Delivered tickets for the match between Monagas SC and Boca Juniors

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

