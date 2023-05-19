Home » Governor of Alto Paraná receives the Korean ambassador
Chan-sik Yoon, ambassador of Korea, together with his delegation visited in his office the governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken.

On the date, the governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, received in his office of the departmental institution, the ambassador of Korea to Paraguay, Chan-sik Yoon, and his delegation, integrated by Mr. Myungjae Kang, director of the agency KOTRA and Luz Recalde, secretary of the embassy of the Asian country.

On the occasion, the department head and the senior Korean diplomat discussed matters of regional and local interest, which could be implemented in the near future.

“A pleasure to receive you and exchange opinions and future actions to develop in the tourist, commercial and technological areas”, Vaesken posted on his official Facebook account.

