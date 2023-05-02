Governor of Cesar summoned the Assembly to extra sessions to modify the budget

At 6:30 in the afternoon of this Monday, May 1, the second period of extraordinary sessions in the Departmental Assembly of Cesar convened by the governor in charge Andrés Meza Araújo by decree 000078 of April 27.

There are two ordinance projects that the departmental government presented to the deputies, the first is through which “Authorizations are granted to enter into contracts and agreements”, and the second for “Incorporate additions and modifications to the budget for income and expenses and investments of the department in fiscal year 2023.”

WAITING FOR THE DISCUSSIONS

The new Secretary of Agriculture and Business Development, José Zequeda, was present in the duma on behalf of the governor, but did not give details of the objectives of these claims.

For his part, the President of the AssemblyCamilo Lacouture, He assured that in this period of sessions the political control debates that were programmed in past meetings will continue.

Lea: Cesar Youth Council 2023-2024 took office

“We will continue analyzing the Development Plan and making the political controls that are necessary, working with the different organizations that make up the structure of the State and doing the respective work of the deputies”expressed the militant of the Conservative Party.

The session alone lasted 27 minutes and the deputies were summoned, again, for this Tuesday at seven in the morning.