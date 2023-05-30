Governor of Huila, did you receive threats?

The Governor of Tolima Ricardo Orozco, announced an alleged plan of the dissidents of the Farc, to attempt against his life and that of the Governor of Huila Luis Enrique Dussán López.

DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

After the inauguration of the ‘Las Delicias’ bridge, located on the Cabrera river, between the municipalities of Baraya (Huila) and Alpujarra (Tolima), the reason why the two leaders of these departments did not attend the delivery of the same was known. .

Yesterday, the president of the Tolimenses indicated that it is unheard of to hide from this criminal wave and indicated that next Monday they will be in Bogotá presenting the case before the peace commissioner.

The president of Tolimenses indicated that he will take the case to the High Commissioner for La Paz.

Thus, the governor of Tolima Ricardo Orozco confirmed exclusively that he has received threats against him and for this reason he did not come to the event last Saturday.

threats

According to the same governor, on Thursday he received information about a possible attack in front of the public force and against him, for which he received instructions not to be present at the site.

“I insisted on attending the event, but on Friday night we received an official letter telling us of a possible attack and recommending delegating the presence, I immediately called the governor of Huila and we agreed not to attend the event. I have also spoken with the colonel to verify security conditions because we are going to continue leaving the department and we cannot hide from what is happening in Colombia and as governor we are going to fight,” said the governor of Tolima Ricardo Orozco.

The ‘Las Delicias’ bridge was inaugurated last weekend.

In addition, Orozco took the opportunity to call on the rulers of the country and the National Government in order to continue advancing in recovering the security that has been registered every day.

“We will be in Bogotá on Monday, June 5, with the peace commissioner, I have also asked that the Minister of Defense accompany us that day, Colombia cannot go back 30 years ago, this is an alert message, I am calm in my activities and I will continue working normally for security in the department,” Orozco reiterated.

Finally, the president pointed out that fortunately it was held on Saturday without setbacks, however, this concern for all the rulers of the country such as Meta and Caquetá remains latent.

“This fact that groups of Dissidents are in these corridors of Alpujarra today is the same blow that Bogotá has been speaking in Meta and Cundinamarca. This is going from brown to dark and the state must have a strong hand or else we are going to have a country like in 30 years, “concluded the sectional head.

What does the Governor of Huila say?

In dialogue with Diario del Huila, Governor Luis Enrique Dussán López, pointed out that, based on information from the Governor of Tolima, about an alleged attack on the bridge that they were going to deliver and taking into account the recommendations of the Police in the neighboring department, they refrained from going.

The authorities in Huila have landed blows against the dissidents.

“Really what happened is that we had planned on Saturday, it was to go with the Governor of Tolima, to inaugurate the bridge that leads from Baraya to Alpujarra, a very important bridge that was achieved together with the two departments to be able to finish it, so We were planning to go there.”

However, the president of Huilenses pointed out that, given the information received, his attendance at the event was cancelled.

“The Governor of Tolima, received information from the Colonel of the Tolima Police, suggesting that he better not attend the event, and stating the possibility of an attack that could be carried out by the dissidents of the Farc, which is beginning to act for these territories. Well, given this situation and said by the police commander, obviously we agreed not to attend.

Dussán López, was clear in pointing out that he has not received threats against him, “I have not heard of threats against me, or any specific issue.”

Presence of dissidents

The Darío Gutiérrez Front of the Farc dissidents, through a video that circulates on social networks, confirmed their presence in Huilense territory.

In addition, they referred to the extortion charges registered in recent days, in which they declare they have no participation and invite the community not to believe in fearful threats, “agents external to our organization who use their logos and names for contrary criminal purposes to those of the dissidents”, it is stated in the video.

“We do not threaten or intimidate anyone, we are protectors of life and of the good practices of coexistence of the communities, as well as we respect said agreements. Therefore, we clarify that we do not ask for money and contributions are voluntary. Points out the man who reads the statement.

The video concludes with an alarming statement: “Comrades, our presence and influence is gradually spreading in villages and towns in the region, we seek to regain the trust of all sectors and unions, avoiding the actions of criminal groups, for which we recommend not abiding by said extortions that are requested in our name”.

Authorities attack dissidents in Huila

The Police and the Army captured seven alleged members of the “Border Commandos”, a dissidence of the dissolved FARC, in the departments of Huila and Caquetá, accused of “threatening the integrity of social leaders and people in the reincorporation process”.

In a joint operation between the two public forces, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, the alleged members of the “Comandos de la Frontera” were captured, one of the most violent structures of this dissidence and which supposedly has ties to the Second Marquetalia, commanded by the former negotiator of the peace agreement alias “Iván Márquez”.

The detainees must answer for the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, aggravated homicide and trafficking, manufacture or possession of firearms.

In recent days a video was released, where the dissidents confirmed their presence in Huila.

In a statement, the Police added that the detainees had also generated phenomena of displacement and forced recruitment, especially in the municipalities of Cartagena del Chaira, Montañita, El Paujil and Milan.

In addition, they were accused of leading drug trafficking activities, including control of routes.

Those captured, the information specified, are aliases “Mosquera”, “Mouse”, “Raúl”, “Japanese”, “Wilson”, “Gato” and “Amazona”.

With this operation, it was possible to clarify several of the acts of violence perpetrated by this illegal armed group in the municipality of Montañita (Caquetá) during the year 2022, the public force assured.

Following the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Colombian Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla, a group of fighters, led by “Iván Márquez” and the late “Jesús Santrich”, took up arms again and formed the called «Second Marquetalia».