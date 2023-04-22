Home » Governor of Meta warns that announcement of dissidence is a threat to national security – news
Governor of Meta warns that announcement of dissidence is a threat to national security – news

Governor of Meta warns that announcement of dissidence is a threat to national security – news

A Prosecutor attached to the Center for Attention to Victims of Sexual Violence Caivas of the Meta section, managed to get the criminal decision room number 2 of the Superior Court of the Judicial District of Villavicencio, to revoke the acquittal against the doctor Johan Arnobi Salgado Vela and sentenced him to 22 years in prison as responsible for the crime of abusive carnal access and abusive sexual act with inability to resist both aggravated crimes.

According to the court’s decision, the health professional, who worked for legal medicine in Villavicencio, is responsible for committing various sexual assaults against women who at the time reported the facts, including a minor under 13 years of age at the date of the facts that were presented in February 2017.

The minor, who went to the legal medicine facilities in the capital of Meta, to be tested for an alleged rape, denounced at the time that when she entered Salgado Vela’s office, he raped her by doing practices of sexual connotation. , so she asked her parent to leave that place.

Another case that was denounced was that of a woman unable to resist, who went to an IPS where the convicted man also worked, and according to investigations, she was sexually assaulted.

After the Prosecutor’s Office and the victims appealed the acquittal issued by a Villavicencio judge on April 23, 2021, the Court heard the case and after reviewing each of the evidence presented by the accusing entity, concluded that the doctor Johan Arnobi Salgado Vela, is responsible for the crimes charged, must pay his sentence in a prison, for which reason an immediate arrest warrant was issued against him.

See also  Union wants to critically review the corona pandemic in Parliament

Source: Attorney General’s Office

