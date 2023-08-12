Governor of Michigan Expands SNAP Access by Abolishing Asset Requirement

Michigan Governor Abolishes Asset Requirement for SNAP Program, Increasing Number of Beneficiaries

In a significant move, Governor Gretchen Withmer of the state of Michigan, United States, has abolished the evidence of assets that applicants for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) were required to present. This decision is expected to result in an increase in the number of beneficiaries.

Assets, such as money, stocks, bonds, property, and transportation, contribute to an individual’s standard of living. In Michigan, however, houses were not included in the asset tests. With this recent development, Michigan becomes one of 37 states that have eliminated the asset requirement for SNAP applications.

The asset tests were first introduced in Michigan in 2011, with a maximum value set at $5,000.00 USD. In 2019, this limit was increased to $15,000.00 USD. However, applicants still need to demonstrate a salary limit based on the number of people in their household.

SNAP is a nationwide government program administered by the Department of Agriculture (USDA). While the USDA oversees the program, individual states have the authority to establish their own requirements for distributing funds to the population.

The primary goal of SNAP is to provide financial assistance to low-income households to help them obtain food each month. The program’s distribution amounts vary based on household size. As per the USDA’s latest figures, individuals living alone are entitled to receive $281.00 USD. Households with two members can receive $516.00 USD, while those with three members can access $740.00 USD.

For households with four residents, SNAP payments amount to $939.00 USD. The figure increases to $1,116.00 USD for households with five members and $1,339.00 USD for those with six members. Furthermore, households with seven members can receive $1,480.00 USD, while those with eight members are eligible for $1,691.00 USD. Each additional family member adds an extra $211.00 USD to the payment.

It is crucial to note that these figures are updated annually by the USDA as of October 1.

By eliminating the asset requirement for SNAP applicants, Governor Withmer aims to ensure that more low-income households in Michigan receive the critical assistance they need to secure food for themselves and their families. The decision aligns with the program’s objective of supporting vulnerable communities and advancing food security across the state.

