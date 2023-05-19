Governor of Risaralda delivers $105 million in supplies for beekeepers

On the eve of World Bee Day, which is celebrated every May 20, Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo delivered 105 kits made up of two bags of sugar, one liter of Promocalier and a complete protective suit, to the same number of beekeepers from the 14 municipalities of the department, whose total investment amounts to $105 million. The above with the purpose of supporting Risaraldenses beekeepers, affected by the winter wave of the last season.

“Congratulations to all our beekeepers, we love the bees, I particularly love them very much, that speaks of the benefits of these little animals that we have to take care of and obviously taking care of them is supporting those who are in charge of beekeeping,” added Governor Victor Manuel Tamayo.

In the same way, the beekeeper José Augusto Orrego from Santuario, Risaralda expressed “I want to give a very sincere thanks to the governor and the government entities for this contribution that they offer us today, which is very essential for the care of bees, this moment is critical for the winter wave that has been so long and so strong”.

Finally, the department’s Secretary of Agricultural Development, Juan Carlos Toro, stated “we are very happy to be able to deliver today to 150 beekeepers in the department the kit that contains two lumps of sugar, contains the multivitamin and the protective suit, this is in order to mitigate the effects of climate change, because when there is winter there is no honey production”.