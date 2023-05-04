Governor Tamayo delivered a room to the Federation of Community Action Boards

The Governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, presented the ‘Risaralda Community Hall’ to the two Federations of Community Action Boards of the department, in an act attended by the president of the Risaralda Federation of Community Action Boards and recently elected Executive Secretary of Planning and Organization of the Confederation of Community Action Boards of Colombia, Diego Buitrago and María Isabel Gutiérrez president of the Federation of Community Action Boards of Pereira and also elected Secretary of Education of the Confederation of Community Action Boards Community Action of Colombia.

The consolidation and adaptation of this space, which has an auditorium for 15 people, a meeting room, a board and 4 desks with their respective filing cabinets, was carried out through the Administrative Secretariat, headed by Gloria Sánchez Sánchez.

In his speech, Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas highlighted the work carried out by the community members, indicating that it can be considered as an “apostolate”, since they work without a time limit and without a fixed salary, seeking the well-being of their community.

For their part, the representatives of Acción Comunal agreed to affirm that they have always found in Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo an ally and support for their cause and highlighted the contribution to their communities achieved with the “El Gobernador Responde” program, through of which many have solved the problems of health care, which they could not achieve through their EPS.

In this regard, Diego Buitrago, president of the Federation of Community Action Boards of Risaralda, expressed that “I have been in community action since 2012 and we have never had our own work space, a meeting space; So this is a supremely great advance, and it is not a simple office, it is a site for the construction of democracy, citizenship and of course planning from the base”.

Opinion

Maria Isabel Gutierrez

President of the Federation of Community Action Boards of Pereira

“Well, Community Action had been demanding a space as important as this one and today we are receiving not only the Federation of Community Action Boards from the department of Risaralda but also from Pereira, this beautiful office, equipped with impeccable spaces, where we as community members We are going to have access to everything that has to do with technology and also that our communities can attend and from here have our monthly meetings”.