Governor Vaesken inaugurates second Mental Health pavilion in Alto Paraná

The governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, inaugurated a new pavilion dedicated to treating mental health. The building is located in Minga Guazú, on the grounds of the District Hospital. The investment is of great importance for the benefit of the citizenry.

The director of the Tenth Health Region, Dr. Arturo Portillo, the director of the District Hospital, Dr. Olga Castillo, officials in white, secretaries and departmental officials participated in the act, together with the governor.

The work had an investment of 733 million guaraníes and 319 square meters of construction. It is worth mentioning that this is the second pavilion built to treat mental health during González Vaesken’s government. The first was built at the East City Regional Hospital.

Dr. Olga Castillo mentioned that the value of the work is incalculable in favor of people’s health. “We could no longer continue without having an exclusive space for mental health. I sincerely appreciate the high commitment of the governor and this majestic work, which after the pandemic was much more than necessary, ”she said.

For his part, Vaesken expressed that he will dismiss his administration with actions, announcing the expansion of the Naranjal Health Center, total repair of the Scheduled Detoxification Clinic, among other works.

“Works are loves. Yesterday (Tuesday) we enabled improvements at the Scheduled Detox Clinic, East City. Today we inaugurated this new health space here in Minga Guazú. Next Monday we are going to inaugurate the renovated Naranjal Health Center. Works that strengthen the health area of ​​Alto Paraná,” said González Vaesken.

According to the data, the inaugurated building has: waiting room, reception, emergency room with toilet, administration room, medical room with toilet. In addition to a file room, a drying toilet, 6 consulting rooms and a containment room.