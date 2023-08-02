Governor Wang Weizhong Emphasizes Importance of Production Safety and Economic Development in Executive Meeting

Governor Wang Weizhong Stresses Importance of Production Safety and Foreign Trade in Provincial Government Meeting

July 31, (City name) – Governor Wang Weizhong presided over an executive meeting of the provincial government on July 31 to discuss important issues related to production safety and foreign trade. During the meeting, Governor Wang emphasized the need to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, investigate and rectify safety risks and hidden dangers, and prevent major accidents. The meeting also focused on promoting high-level opening-up and stabilizing employment to benefit the people’s livelihood.

Governor Wang began the meeting by discussing the importance of prioritizing production safety. He urged all localities and departments to coordinate development and safety, placing the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life at the forefront. Governor Wang emphasized the need to identify the existing problems in production safety in the province and take responsibility for ensuring the safety of the people’s lives and property. The meeting highlighted the importance of conducting thorough investigations into safety risks and hidden dangers, particularly in key industries such as urban gas, transportation, and construction.

In addition to production safety, Governor Wang also stressed the significance of foreign trade in the current economic environment. The meeting discussed the need to actively respond to changes in the domestic and foreign development environment, stabilize the scale of foreign trade, and optimize its structure. The province aims to expand foreign investment, improve the quality of service outsourcing, and deepen reform to enhance international competitiveness. Governor Wang emphasized the implementation of policies such as the “11 Measures to Stabilize Foreign Trade” and the acceleration of construction in major import bases.

Furthermore, the meeting touched upon the importance of employment stability and development. Governor Wang highlighted the need to strengthen employment assistance for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers. The government will implement ten projects focused on employment as the first priority, ensuring a stable employment situation.

The provincial government meeting ended with a call to action regarding the optimization and adjustment of policies and measures to promote development and benefit the people’s livelihood. Governor Wang emphasized the importance of taking employment as the priority goal of economic and social development.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining production safety, promoting foreign trade, and stabilizing employment. Governor Wang urged all relevant departments to implement these measures effectively to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.

The meeting was attended by provincial government officials and representatives from relevant departments.

By Wu Zhe, Nanfang Daily reporter, with contributions from Li Fengxiang and Fu Xin, correspondents.

