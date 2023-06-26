Governors criticized Total Peace

During the closing day of the Governors Summit held yesterday in Bogotá, the regional leaders expressed their concern about the growing wave of crime in the country.

The summit was closed with the presence of the Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, and the military leadership.

The governors denounced the lack of presence of the public force in the regions and the increase in criminal actions by dissidents, the ELN and other illegal groups.

At the close of the meeting, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, highlighted the importance of dialogue with the departments that allows, through his own experiences, to propose differential actions in each region of Colombia.

The official pointed out that the meetings with governors and mayors will continue to be held, even with the arrival of new leaders, in order to follow up on the commitments.

The minister said that discussing new bilateral measures with the three groups that are eligible for the cessation that ends on June 30 is being studied.

For his part, the governor of Caquetá objected to total peace and the ceasefire and indicated that “there is a heartfelt complaint, it is that although it is true there was a bilateral ceasefire, the Army, the Police complied, the groups They did not comply outside the law, they continued to extort, kidnap and that cannot be allowed by the governors of Colombia and the mayors of Colombia or by Colombians”.

Aníbal Gaviria also indicated that groups outside the law such as the Clan del Golfo and the dissidents of the Farc “are taking advantage of gaps, errors, improvisations of total peace to increase their criminal activities. Sometimes, one thinks that the Peace Commissioner, I don’t know if due to lack of time or equipment, it is incredible that he has more time to speak with illegal groups than with governors and mayors”.

At the end of the meeting, the governors demanded a redesign of the total peace process.

