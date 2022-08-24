Listen to the audio version of the article

There are no shouted quarrels of the election campaign when the Governors take the floor at the Rimini Meeting to talk about Pnrr. There is no doubt that the 191.6 billion plan financed by the European Union is a “unique opportunity” for the leap in quality of the country and that the commitment of all, without distinctions of a political nature, must be “unload it on the ground »As quickly as possible, whatever the response of the polls and the government to come.

Confrontation between governors with pragmatism

In line on the stage of the CL event are the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, that of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, the Tuscan Eugenio Giani, the Marches Francesco Acquaroli, the president of Umbria, Donatella Tesei, the president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, and the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti. Center-right and center-left governors are confronted with pragmatism, indicating a common way made of attention to the needs of the community and the territory, the first step for the rebirth of the nation.

The priorities

Among the priorities mentioned are the reform of the health system, the infrastructures to be implemented quickly, the need to involve territories and municipalities, also by spending oneself in the first person to overcome obstacles, difficulties, vetoes. And for all the worry of the lack of the necessary staff to make the Plan and reforms march in full swing (again health care).

Everyone notes that the mass of extraordinary resources made available by Brussels is infinitely greater than the availability given by ordinary budgets. And the awareness that you cannot fail.

Limited Pnrr corrections

Even when the discussion goes on the hot topic of the electoral campaign – to modify or not modify the PNRR to adapt it to the design of the parties that will emerge victorious from the polls – prudence prevails. And the answer is unanimous: corrections where they will be needed but above all use the supplementary programming of EU funds 2021-2027 to achieve what is not in the NRP.