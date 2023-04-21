Govt to focus on improving higher education institutions: FAPUASA

LAHORE (News report) Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) says that the government should focus on the improvement of higher education institutions and provide sufficient funds to those universities which are suffering from severe financial crisis.

Universities have played a key role in the development of higher education in Pakistan and any attempt to undermine its autonomy will have far-reaching negative consequences. We appeal to the government and members of parliament to refrain from any action that would harm the higher education sector in the country. According to the 18th constitutional amendment, the standards of higher education as a joint domain of the federal and provincial governments are shared interests. appear before the council. Therefore, no amendment can be made without consulting the provincial governments.

He said that if any amendment is necessary, there should be consultation with other stakeholders including FAPUASA. We believe that any decision regarding the higher education sector should be made through a consultative process and all relevant stakeholders should be taken on board. It is only through such collaboration that we can ensure the betterment of higher education in Pakistan.