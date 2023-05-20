Goyo breaks the silence after criticism for a show with a cat

One more edition of the Nuestra Tierra Awards took place on the night of this Wednesday, May 17, at the Jorge Eliecer Gaitan Theater, a location where different Colombian artists arrived to celebrate the best of national talent. One of the special guests of the night was Goyo, who was nominated in the Root Woman of Our Land category, an award she won.

Likewise, the Chocoana singer had also been summoned to appear at this important gala along with artists such as Alci Acosta; Manuel Turizo, Juanes; 21st floor; Luis Alfonso; Lika Nova; Anddy Caiced; Elder Dayan Diaz; Nico Hernandez; Manuel Medrano and Juliana; Ryan Castro; Arelys Henao and the Black Charrito.

Although Goyo’s show was one of the most anticipated, a surprise in the presentation upset some of the attendees and Internet users who did not go unnoticed.