Home » Goyo breaks the silence after criticism for a show with a cat
News

Goyo breaks the silence after criticism for a show with a cat

by admin
Goyo breaks the silence after criticism for a show with a cat

One more edition of the Nuestra Tierra Awards took place on the night of this Wednesday, May 17, at the Jorge Eliecer Gaitan Theater, a location where different Colombian artists arrived to celebrate the best of national talent. One of the special guests of the night was Goyo, who was nominated in the Root Woman of Our Land category, an award she won.

Likewise, the Chocoana singer had also been summoned to appear at this important gala along with artists such as Alci Acosta; Manuel Turizo, Juanes; 21st floor; Luis Alfonso; Lika Nova; Anddy Caiced; Elder Dayan Diaz; Nico Hernandez; Manuel Medrano and Juliana; Ryan Castro; Arelys Henao and the Black Charrito.

Although Goyo’s show was one of the most anticipated, a surprise in the presentation upset some of the attendees and Internet users who did not go unnoticed.

See also  Day and night, it can be done - Piero Zardo

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy