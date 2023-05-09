Goyo received the award as Change Agent

Gloria Martínez Perea, Goyo, a condoteño, producer and co-founder of ChocQuibTown, received the Agent of Change award on Saturday, May 6, at the Latin Women in Music event, organized by the Billboard company and held at the Watsco Center in Miami.

The beautiful artist wore an original denim dress, performed a medley of her hits, “Na Na Na” and “Lo conoces” and others, and was accompanied by her daughter Saba and her mother Nelfa Perea.

“It is an honor for me to be here,” he began his acceptance speech. “I want to thank Colombia with all my heart. I am super excited to be able to represent my country and my people. I feel proud to have been born in Chocó and I feel excited to have a team of women as spectacular as the one I have… To my mother who is here, my daughter, who is my strength every day to keep going. And I want to tell everyone that when there is light, the light filters through any gap, and the change, the change is really in oneself […] Thanks to Billboard, to Sony Music for this beautiful initiative because there are many music and awards, but this type of award is pure motivation”.

The first event of its kind, Mujeres Latinas en la Música celebrates Latina artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry.

Shakira received the first Woman of the Year award. Other honorees included Ana Gabriel as a Living Legend; Emilia as Rising Star; Maria Becerra, recognized with the Visionary award; Evaluna, honored with the Tradition and Future award; and Thalia, as Global Power.