Goyo will be honored by Billboard for her work as an agent of change

The Colombian singer Goyo will be honored by Billboard and, in addition, will receive the Change Agent award in the music industry. For the first time, the famous American music magazine will carry out an edition of Latin Women in Music in which it selected different artists from the region who through their work have changed the role of women within the scene, representing their communities and opening spaces for gender.

The ChocQuibTown singer, who today also has her project as a soloist, was the only Colombian selected among a group of Latin American artists who inspire others. The artist from Choco will be honored in the first edition of Billboard’s Latin Women in Music, along with Thalia, Ana Gabriel, Natti Natasha, Evaluna Montaner and Emilia Mernes, the magazine announced.

The event will take place on May 6 at the Watsco Center in Miami; where all the mentioned artists will receive recognition for their work in music. Ana Gabriel, for example, will receive the title of Living Legend; Thalía the one of Global Powerful; Evaluna will have that of Tradition and future; and the Colombian Goyo that of Change Agent.

Through her social networks, the singer of “Where I come from”, “When I see you” or “Since the day you left” published a photo thanking the appointment and highlighting that she is the first artist to receive the recognition of Agent of Change by Billboard. “I will receive the Agent of Change award in the first edition of Latin Women in Music. It is the first time they have done it and I am the first artist to receive it, ”Goyo pointed out to her 842,000 followers on her Instagram.

In the comments, Goyo’s followers applauded the recognition and stressed that it was well deserved. “You are a great pride for us and seeing that you are being recognized for that greatness that you represent gives us deep happiness”; “Tremendous light and hope that you give us with this news“; “Let’s go for more”; “You are a wonderful, intelligent, talented, powerful woman… who better than you for this recognition.”

For her part, Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Spanish, pointed out about the event that “our honorees come from very diverse places, generations, styles, genres and philosophies, but they all display excellence, commitment and an art and points unique and compelling view”. In addition, she noted that the gala of the event will be “bold and inspiring.”

With Latin Women in Music, Billboard opens a new category of awards with which they hope each year to choose other Latin artists who deserve the recognitions of Living Legend, Rising Star, Tradition and Future, Change Agent and Global Power. It is worth mentioning that, on the night of the event in Miami, the hostesses will be the “queen” of reggaeton Ivy Queen, who received the Icon Award at Billboard’s Women In Music this year, along with actress and presenter Jacqueline Bracamontes.

“We are very proud to launch our new franchise, where every year we will celebrate outstanding, powerful and leading women,” Cobo concluded about this important event that recognizes the work of Latina artists. It is expected that, over the years, more Colombian artists will receive the awards of these new international recognitions made by one of the most important international music publications.

While waiting for the night to arrive to receive his award, Goyo continues to announce presentations with his solo project. On April 15, she performed at Miami Beach Pride and this Saturday she will travel to Ecuador invited to the Green Awards ceremony that will take place this Saturday. with Infobae

