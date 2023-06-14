GPF Corporation and its commitment to protecting the planet

ENVIRONMENT.-

Within the framework of World Environment Day, which is celebrated every June 5, the importance of business participation in the protection and conservation of the planet is highlighted. The GPF corporation provides the opportunity to reflect on the importance of care and preservation of the natural environment and highlight the need to take concrete actions to mitigate environmental impact.

Business participation of corporations with the environment.

With the theme “generating solutions to plastic pollution”, the corporation seeks to promote the reduction of its use and replace it with other alternatives. In this sense, Alonso Arias, Assistant Manager of Health, Occupational Safety and Environment at FEMSA Salud – GPF, pointed out that companies currently implement various actions to mitigate their environmental impact and promote sustainability in their operations.

Some of the initiatives include the reuse of plastics for different uses such as the transport of products; the use of renewable energy, adequate waste management, reduction in water consumption, reduction in the extraction and consumption of natural resources, and support for environmental projects and actions through alliances with other organizations with an environmental focus. “With this they would contribute to the well-being of the planet and obtain economic and reputational benefits.

In addition, by adopting sustainable practices, companies can influence their suppliers and customers, creating a positive impact throughout the value chain,” says Arias. Data from the United Nations Development Program indicate that more than 400 million tons of plastic are produced in the world each year, of which half are conceived for a single-use useful life and of this amount less than 10% is recycled.

Single-use plastic products that are discarded or burned not only harm human health and biodiversity, but also contaminate all kinds of ecosystems, from mountain peaks to the seabed. FEMSA Salud – GPF has taken concrete actions to mitigate the environmental impact.

In 2016, the company implemented the first automated Distribution Center (CEDIS) in the country that uses resources from the San Bartolo Hydroelectric. Its supply process dispatches nearly 400 orders daily and delivers more than 77 thousand products including medicines, food, beverages, consumer items and bazaars in more than 900 Points of Sale between its Fybeca, SanaSana and OkiDoki brands.