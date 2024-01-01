“Graafflation” voted word of the year at Onze Taal

Members of Onze Taal have chosen “grayflation” as the word of 2023. The Society of Our Language reported this on Saturday. More than a third of voters voted for the winning word.

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM

According to Van Dale, grab inflation is the inflation that is fueled by companies that fully or excessively pass on the cost increases of raw materials, means of production and labor to consumers in order to maintain or increase their profits. The word arose under the influence of the English “greedflation” and is a contraction of greed and inflation.

When Van Dale was elected, the term came first both here and in the Netherlands.

The term ‘social security’, widely used in the run-up to the elections in the Netherlands, came in second place in the Onze Taal election, and AI came third. Other nominees were barbiecore, crompouce, fat bike, heat fit, TikTok rows, treat culture and x’s.

The Society of Our Language has more than 20,000 members, about a thousand of whom voted for the word of the year.

Share this: Facebook

X

