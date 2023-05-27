Grabbing new digital opportunities and exploring new development paths——Written at the opening of the 2023 Digital Expo_中国网

Xinhua News Agency, Guiyang, May 26thTopic: Grabbing new digital machines and exploring new development paths——Written at the opening of the 2023 Digital Expo

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xiang Dingjie

The 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo with the theme of “Integration of Data, Reality, and Computing to Inspire the Future” kicked off today. Participants will focus on digital industrialization, industrial digitalization, digital governance, new digital infrastructure, and data value. Share new ideas, publish new results, and reach new cooperation.

In-depth discussion collides with sparks of thought

This Expo focuses on leading the development trend of the industry in setting forum topics. For example, closely following the upsurge of large-scale artificial intelligence models triggered by ChatGPT, in addition to planning high-end dialogues on large-scale artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence and industrial metaverse forums, there are 24 topics related to artificial intelligence in other forums.

“Large models can reshape an industry.” Sun Maosong, executive vice president of the Institute of Artificial Intelligence of Tsinghua University, said that big data and artificial intelligence are like the two wings of a bird and the two wheels of a car. Only when the two are matched can a balanced development be achieved.

At present, the “Digital from the East and Calculate from the West” project that is being comprehensively constructed in my country is also the focus of heated discussions among the participants. “There are three meanings in understanding the ‘East Data and West Computation’ project, one is processing and data aggregation; the other is computing power infrastructure; the third is coordinating the construction of digital and energy, especially the overall arrangement of green electricity.” Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Sun Ninghui said.

Huang Xianqiong, the second-level inspector of the Information and Communication Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that computing power will continue to empower thousands of industries and provide new momentum for high-quality economic and social development.

Highlight applications and showcase cutting-edge achievements

There are 6 themed venues in this year’s Digital Expo, which are International Comprehensive Pavilion, Eastern Digital and Western Computing Pavilion, Digital Industry Pavilion, Industrial Digital Pavilion, Innovation Scene Pavilion, and Digital Life Pavilion. plan.

Relying on the “digital twin” technology to realize the comprehensive and full life cycle health monitoring and management of the Baling River Bridge; the “service area +” digital management platform realizes the flattened and unified online management and scheduling of 118 pairs of service areas… Come to Guizhou Expressway In the exhibition area of ​​Highway Group Co., Ltd., a series of smart high-speed products and digital solutions came into view.

In the China Telecom exhibition area, the innovative achievements that help the construction of digital China attracted the audience to stop. Ma Shan, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of China Telecom Guizhou Branch, said that at present, China Telecom Cloud Computing Guizhou Information Park relies on the “Xi Soil” computing power distribution network independently developed by China Telecom, which can achieve 31 billion floating-point operations per second nationwide. Computing power scheduling.

He introduced that at present, the market share of Tianyi Cloud ranks first in the industry. In the next step, the company will build Guizhou into a high-level core node of Tianyi Yunnan, and support Guizhou in building a computing power guarantee base for the whole country.

Share opportunities and seek practical cooperation

“Tencent has been deeply involved in the transformation and upgrading of thousands of industries in Guizhou. It has landed in the Gui’an Seven Star Data Center and the Digital Economy Industry Base, and has carried out in-depth cooperation in digital government, digital finance, and rural revitalization.” Tencent Group Vice President Li Qiang, president and president of government and enterprise business, said that in the future, enterprises will still make full use of cutting-edge technologies to accelerate industrial upgrading in Guizhou.

During the expo, Tencent Cloud joined hands with ecological partners to sign a package of cooperation agreements with some governments and enterprises in Guizhou. Business and investment negotiations run through the expo. As early as the day before the opening ceremony, an investment promotion meeting and project signing ceremony called 2023 Guizhou Province Construction Digital Economy Development and Innovation Zone was held.

“The Data Expo is like a ‘hub’ for big data companies, which can promote more cooperation, interaction and win-win results, and can also promote better integration, exploration and innovation between companies.” Shuku (Shanghai ) Technology Co., Ltd. founder and president Shen Xin told reporters that in recent years, driven by the wave of digital transformation, the company has implemented mature bank-to-business digital transformation solutions and government digital transformation solutions in many places.

“It’s the first time to participate in the Expo this year, and I hope that through such a professional and international platform, high-quality products will be seen by more people.” Shen Xin said.

[Responsible editor: Zhan Yuquan]