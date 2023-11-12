Grades for the 13th matchday: Rodrygo outstanding, Nacho sloppy

Individual criticismThe Royal team celebrated a landslide victory over FC Valencia, with Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior in particular scoring two goals. Toni Kroos also put in an outstanding performance once again, but the central defense around David Alaba and Nacho Fernández was very vulnerable against the guests. The REAL TOTAL individual review of the 13th matchday in LaLiga.

Starting XI

Andriy Lunin

Another strong game from Kepa’s replacement, but he didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet due to defensive negligence. At the beginning of the game, Lunin was able to prevent the score from being 1-1 with strong foot defense and another good save against Hugo Duro. When the goal was conceded, the goalkeeper was powerless, even if his hands were still on the ball. REAL TOTAL-Note: 1,5.

Dani Carvajal (until the 82nd minute)

The best player of the young season alongside Jude Bellingham is Dani Carvajal and it was also the Spaniard who gave Los Blancos the lead with a golazo in the 3rd minute of the game. In the second half, the 31-year-old cheekily tried to score a brace with a shot at the near corner, but he was denied by the visiting keeper. Defensively, Carvajal was once again a force and was able to take Caños, who was particularly noticeable in the first half, out of the game. The Spanish international was rewarded with a standing ovation when he was substituted for an extremely strong performance. REAL TOTAL-Note: 1.

Nacho

El Capitano was too easily caught by Hugo Duro in the 11th minute and was lucky that Lunin prevented the equalizer with a foot save. Even with Duro’s second great chance, Nacho allowed himself to be pulled out too far and was unable to prevent the ball from falling to the Valencia striker. In the second half, Nacho stabilized and didn’t allow anything until the 88th minute, but he was too easily left behind when the goal was conceded and couldn’t prevent the goal being conceded. The Spaniard couldn’t give Los Blancos’ defense the security it needed and therefore only earned it REAL TOTAL-Note: 3,5.

David Alaba

Alaba was the better central defender, but the 31-year-old was also very shaky and had some problems, especially in the first half hour. Shortly before the half-hour mark, the Austrian cleared the ball in front of the lurking Duro with a defensive header. However, a coordination problem with Kroos and Lunin was almost punished by a Valencia attacker shortly before half-time, but the visitors’ striker missed the great header chance. REAL TOTAL-Note: 3.

Ferland Mendy (until the 71st minute)

It seems as if the Frenchman has the edge in the race for the left-back position over Fran García. Against Valencia, however, Mendy appeared to be a bit careless defensively in the early stages. As the playing time continued, Mendy was a bench on the defensive side and also showed his footballing class when he was often able to free himself from opponent pressure in tight spaces. Although the 28-year-old does not impress with the offensive forward drive of Marcelo, it should be noted that Los Blancos’ presence gives stability to the defense. REAL TOTAL-Note: 2.

Eduardo Camaving

With Toni Kroos, Camavinga had Los Blancos’ midfield under control and was able to go on the offensive more often, especially in the second half, even if nothing countable came from his offensive actions (apart from the pre-assist to make it 3-0). The Frenchman picked up a yellow card with a risky tackle, didn’t let it deter him and continued to maintain the necessary aggressiveness in the duels. The 21-year-old won his two tackles and showed a strong passing game with a pass rate of 91 percent – 50 of 55 passes were received. REAL TOTAL-Note: 1,5.

Toni Kroos

After the world-class performance on Wednesday evening in the Champions League, Kroos continued in the league and was once again one of the best Madrilenians on the pitch. The former German international initiated Carvajal’s early lead with a fantastic lateral shift. In the 8th minute, the midfield maestro was unlucky because his free kick hit the crossbar. The man from Greifswald was also handy defensively and was able to prevent Valencia from having a good opportunity in the 75th minute when he blocked the cross with the tip of his foot. With five tackles, the 33-year-old German led the most on the field and was able to win all of them! Added to this is the pre-assist to make it 5-0. REAL TOTAL-Note: 1.

Federico Valverde (until the 58th minute)

An inconspicuous but good performance from el Halcón, who worked the right side very well both defensively and offensively and supported Carvajal wherever he could. However, the Uruguayan’s collision with the visiting goalkeeper was noticeable when he took Mamardashvili’s knee in the kidneys, which is why Valverde was over in the 58th minute. A strong pass rate of 90 percent and a key pass round off the 25-year-old’s performance. REAL TOTAL-Note: 2.

Brahim Díaz (until the 71st minute)

The little dribbler from Malaga didn’t show such a brilliant performance on matchday 13 as he did against Braga, but he was always ready to play on offense and was difficult for Valencia’s defense to grab hold of. The Spaniard initiated Vinícius’ offside chance in the 60th minute with a wonderful pass that would have earned an assist. Brahim made way for Lucas Vázquez in the 71st minute and recommended himself as a Bellingham replacement for more playing time, even if he was denied a scorer point today. REAL TOTAL-Note: 2,5.

Rodrygo Goes

A powerful performance from Rodrygo Goes! Rodrygo’s positioning paid off early in the game; the Brazilian’s deep run into the center was instrumental in ensuring that Carvajal was under little pressure from the opposition when he finished. After just under half an hour, the 22-year-old put his compatriot Vinícius in the spotlight with an irresistible dribble as he let four Valencia players out in a small space. The Brazilian dribbler always had his feet in the game for the other four goals, so he got two assists for the goals of his compatriot Vinícius and was finally able to get himself back on the LaLiga top scorer list with two goals (4-0 and 5-0). Rodrygo had been waiting there for his own goal since matchday 1 – enter. With a total of four scorer points, Rodrygo was the most noticeable and best player that evening, the fans’ hope is that things have now broken for the Brazilian. REAL TOTAL-Note: 1.

Vinícius Júnior (bis zur 82. Minute)

The loss of Bellingham seems to have given the Brazilian some inspiration; against Los Ches, Vinícius was full of enthusiasm, so he made two strong dribbles in the 16th minute and only failed to finish off the away goalkeeper and the side netting. Although he missed the 2-0 lead after just under half an hour when he was denied by Mamardashvili, Vinícius was able to get his name on the scoresheet in the 42nd minute with a goal from the chest. In the second half, the winger made it 3-0 with a shot from 18 meters and scored his brace. It was over for the Brazilian after 82 minutes, and the Bernabéu honored his performance with a standing ovation. REAL TOTAL-Note: 1.

12.11.2023, 00:34

