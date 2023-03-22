In the collective bargaining dispute between the Verdi union and the regional bus companies in the Leipzig area, an agreement has been reached for the time being. Accordingly, the employees should receive a gradual wage increase of almost 16 percent and a tax-free one-off payment of 2,700 euros. There should also be 200 euros more for trainees step by step. Employees and employers now have until the end of the month to accept or reject the proposal.

The collective wage agreement for the two regional bus companies in the districts of Leipzig and North Saxony expired on December 31, 2022, and collective bargaining has been going on since the beginning of January. These are not linked to the current debate in the public service. Negotiations are still going on there. In the city of Leipzig, work stoppages will therefore occur again on Thursday at the transport companies. Overall, there are currently several warning strikes throughout Saxony, in addition to local transport, including in daycare centers and authorities.