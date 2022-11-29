Listen to the audio version of the article

In addition to having accentuated the learning gap, Covid also weighed on the employment rate of graduates leaving technical and professional institutes, which, on an aggregate level, fell by 11 points compared to the pre-pandemic period. Equal schools fared a little better than last year, in Milan two of the top three classical high schools are equal (Sacred Heart, at the top as in 2021, and Alexis Carrel, which rose to third place). In Palermo, Don Bosco-Ranchibile has conquered the primacy among the best scientific high schools; and in Naples the first four technical and economic institutes (Modigliani, Santo Stefano, Salesiano Sacro Cuore, Don Bosco) are equal.

The Agnelli Foundation today publishes the new edition of Eduscopio.it (www.eduscopio.it) on the institutions that best prepare them for university or for work after high school, looking at the 1.4 million students who will have to choose high school in January (the ministry is oriented to submit applications for registration for the new year from 9 to 30 January).

Since 2014, the Agnelli Foundation has been supporting students and families not to settle for “word of mouth”. This year’s edition analyzed data from 1,289,000 graduates from 7,700 schools in three successive school years (2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018-2019). The procedure is always the same. To get more ideas on which school is more “in line” with one’s expectations and inclinations, the student will have to follow a simple path on the portal, specifying which address he wants to choose in high school and in which municipality he resides. In just a few clicks, you will have the opportunity to compare the results of the schools located in the area and offering that course of study.

As always, the portal uses two criteria: success in university studies, and limited to technical and professional institutes, employment status. As far as university performance is concerned, high schools and technical institutes are considered which send one out of three graduates to the faculty (for a total of 21 in the three-year period), and which are not located in the Aosta Valley.

For the 2022 edition, more than 700,000 graduates were monitored in their university careers in their first year of enrollment (academic years 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20). The results are then summarized in the Fga index which weighs 50% of the speed of the study course (percentage of university credits obtained) and for the remaining half the quality of learning (average grades in exams). On the job, however, the comparison between schools is made on the basis of the percentage of “employed” graduates (who have worked for more than six months in the two years since graduation) in relation to graduates who have not enrolled at university and on the consistency between studies done and the work done (the job outcomes of more than 550,000 graduates were analysed). And precisely on the employment front, “this year’s data is worrying – observes the director of the Agnelli Foundation, Andrea Gavosto -. After the sharp drop in learning recorded by Invalsi in 2021 and 2022, the pandemic therefore risks leaving deep marks also on the job prospects of this generation. Hence the urgency to put in place real learning recovery initiatives and to speed up the revitalization of technical and professional institutes».