“Graduation Diarrhea Event” Middle school students who ‘terrorized laxatives’ in meals were sent to the juvenile department

▲ Laxative powder sprinkled on school lunches. Source = MBC news capture

At a middle school in Seoul, teenage students suspected of taking laxatives in their classmates’ lunches were handed over to trial.

According to MBC on the 8th, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office sent two 16-year-old boys, including Group A, to the juvenile division of the Family Court on the 17th of last month on charges of injury.

According to the media, they secretly sprinkled laxatives on tteokbokki served as lunch the day before the graduation ceremony earlier this year. Eight students in a class of 3rd grade complained of abdominal pain at once, and powdered laxatives were detected in the tteokbokki that was served that day.

In the hallway CCTV, immediately after the food carrier was placed in the hallway in front of the classroom, a student was watching and another student was caught putting foreign objects into the tteokbokki.

They are reported to have told the police that they committed the same thing after being suspected of breaking a classroom cup with students in the same class last year. Prior to the crime, he made a notice on the social network service (SNS), saying, “I will hold a diarrhea event on the day of the graduation ceremony.”

The school asked the perpetrators to apologize publicly, but the incident came to light when the victims reported it to the police. The victim students reported it to the police, and the perpetrator students countersued, saying, ‘I insulted them in a group chat room.’

It is known that there was a lawsuit between the students, and the school did not take active action because the students had graduated.

The prosecution applied the crime of injury to the perpetrator students and sent them to the juvenile division of the Family Court.