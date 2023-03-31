In the last 10 years, Turkey has given refugees a ‘diploma equivalency certificate’ at provincial and district national education directorates, with verbal declarations or documents submitted. At the end of the examination of the Ministry of Education Board of Education, it was revealed that thousands of fake diplomas were given equivalence with false statements and fake documents. The number of people who enroll in universities with these documents is unknown. Those whose diploma equivalency has been cancelled are reported to YÖK. IN 81 CITIES […]

