Home » Graduation party on Uhlandstraße: 17-year-old injured law enforcement officers
News

Graduation party on Uhlandstraße: 17-year-old injured law enforcement officers

by admin
Graduation party on Uhlandstraße: 17-year-old injured law enforcement officers

After around 6.10 p.m. on the sidelines of a KOD graduation party, passers-by drew attention to an apparently helpless young person, the 17-year-old was to be subjected to an identity check. He hit a KOD officer in the stomach with his elbow and tried to reach for the baton. He then fled, but other KOD employees caught him and held him until the police arrived. The youth also resisted the police officers, bit an officer’s thumb and insulted everyone present. The 17-year-old was taken to a psychiatric clinic. Both injured law enforcement officers were able to continue their service.

See also  Locatelli: "Possible second dose Pfizer or Moderna for vaccinated with J&J"

You may also like

Litoral de San Juan: $1,298 million for lemon...

Scrap yards in Witten: Where you can also...

Independence quiz: a marathon and a popular rejoicing...

The difficult days of the famous comedian from...

Our province issued a “May 1st” tourist consumption...

Pediatricians warn of aggravated drug shortages

Young people should master 4 key points in...

These are the 15 semifinalist accordion players in...

Annual Report 2022: HLEE Group increases consolidated sales...

Journalist: Ukraine will launch a counterattack in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy