Graduation party on Uhlandstraße: 17-year-old injured law enforcement officers

After around 6.10 p.m. on the sidelines of a KOD graduation party, passers-by drew attention to an apparently helpless young person, the 17-year-old was to be subjected to an identity check. He hit a KOD officer in the stomach with his elbow and tried to reach for the baton. He then fled, but other KOD employees caught him and held him until the police arrived. The youth also resisted the police officers, bit an officer’s thumb and insulted everyone present. The 17-year-old was taken to a psychiatric clinic. Both injured law enforcement officers were able to continue their service.