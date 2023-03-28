Wheat prices rose almost 6% on Friday. The trigger was a report by the Russian business newspaper Vedomosti, according to which Moscow is considering temporarily halting wheat exports in response to falling grain prices, reports Reuters.

Wheat prices on the futures market in Paris then climbed by 5.8% or EUR 14 to EUR 259 a ton, interrupting a six-day fall in prices. This pushed wheat prices down by a total of 27 euros/t. In ongoing trading on Monday, however, wheat prices fell again by around 3 euros – to 256 euros per ton.

According to analysts, the price pressure from the Black Sea for Europeans has recently had a decisive influence on price developments. Ukrainian grain reaches Europe and other markets via the Black Sea Corridor, the Danube and overland. At the same time, Russia is trying to find further outlets for its record harvest of 2022. The resulting significantly worsening export opportunities pushed European and US wheat prices to their lowest level since 2021 last week.

“Europe and the US are increasingly unable to sell their old crop,” Rabobank analyst Michael Magdovitz told Reuters. After the European Commission believed in record soft wheat exports for the EU of 40 million tons at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for 2022/23, the Commission gradually lowered its forecast to 32 million tons most recently, with some analysts only predicting exports see at 30 million tons. Of course, that puts considerable pressure on grain prices on the European domestic market.

However, traders still consider an increase in EU exports to be possible in the next few months, as there are still doubts about the continuation of Black Sea deliveries, and Russia only agreed to the grain agreement until mid-May and is also examining possibilities of curbing its own exports ( see above) to get the prices up.

Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% ​​protein content delivered free on board (FOB) from Russia’s Black Sea ports fell by USD 13 last week to USD 277 per tonne (EUR 256/t), according to agricultural consultancy ICAR. , reports Reuters. Last week, the EU Commission named export prices for Ukraine of just USD 250 per tonne (EUR 231/t). That was USD 15 less than a week earlier and even USD 30 less than French exporters are asking fob-Rouen for the same date.