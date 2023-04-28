Grain prices plummet – crop forecasts and high imports

The European Commission has apparently agreed to ban Ukrainian imports to Romania until June 5 as plentiful supplies are pushing local prices below the breakeven point for farmers in Romania (and other Eastern European countries), the rationale said.

Imports from Ukraine to the European Union as of April 23 totaled 4.7 million tons of wheat, 0.8 million tons of barley and 12.5 million tons of corn, well above the level forecast at the start of the conflict, and contributed to a sharp drop in prices in the EU countries that were particularly affected. The largest quantities of wheat deliveries went to Spain (3. million t) as well as to Romania and Poland, both of which are actually large exporters themselves.

Wheat exports from the EU have so far reached 25.02 million tons, compared to 22.81 million tons last year. The largest European wheat exporters are France with 9.1 million tons, Romania with 3.4 million tons and Germany with 3.0 million tons.

European imports in May rose sharply compared to last year to 22.65 million tons, of which 12.5 million tons came from Ukraine and 7.9 million tons from Brazil and as much as 281,000 tons from Russia.