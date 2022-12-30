Grain production has been stable at more than 40 billion catties for 12 consecutive years, the “password” of the Great Northern Wilderness

In 2022, in this extraordinary year, the people of the Great Northern Wilderness handed over a heavy and fine harvest answer sheet. Recently, the latest 2022 grain production data released by the Great Northern Wilderness Group shows that this year, the total grain output of the Great Northern Wilderness Group is 45.13 billion catties, and the estimated grain commodity volume is about 42.8 billion catties. The production realized “Nineteen Lianfeng”.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to “strengthen the foundation of food security in an all-round way” and “ensure that the Chinese people’s rice bowl is firmly in their own hands.”

Harvest in the Great Northern Wilderness, a golden granary

Guaranteeing the supply of food and important agricultural products, building the core highlands of agricultural modernization, and bravely undertaking the important task of rural revitalization… In the matter of growing grain, the Beidahuang Group, as the “national team”, continues to surprise. In-depth exploration, a series of “harvest codes” are hidden behind the surprises.

Stable production and supply to build a solid grain security ballast

Since its development and construction 75 years ago, the Great Northern Wilderness has produced a total of 1,002.2 billion jin of grain and 854.5 billion jin of commercial grain. It has played an important strategic role in ensuring national food security and effective supply of important agricultural products, and taking the lead in realizing agricultural modernization.

Beidahuang is not only capable, but also responsible for building the ballast of food security. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the Great Northern Wilderness will focus on the national food security strategy, effectively consolidate and increase food production capacity, radiate and drive the improvement of food production capacity in surrounding areas, accelerate the pace of construction of “three major aircraft carriers”, strive to take the lead in realizing agricultural modernization, and create a high-tech agricultural industry. A new pattern of quality development.

Mountains of golden grain

“Double increase” in grain yield and total output——

“This year, I planted 520 mu of paddy fields, and 250 mu of them participated in the high-yield creation experimental project. The yield per mu exceeded 740 kilograms, and the average yield per unit area increased by 100 kilograms compared with last year.” Sun Xiandong, a rice grower in the seventh management area of ​​Puyang Farm Co., Ltd., told reporters , The rice harvest benefited from the farm’s comprehensive construction of a high-yield rice high-tech system and the implementation of a grain production capacity improvement project.

This year, Puyang Farm Co., Ltd.’s 5,000-mu rice high-yield demonstration area has a bumper harvest. According to the production test and acceptance, among the 25 high-yield demonstration plots, 21 have a standard rice yield of more than 700 kg per mu, and the highest yield per mu is 813.3 kg. The grain production capacity improvement project has basically achieved the expected results.

Stabilize production and ensure a bumper harvest. However, the Great Northern Wilderness Group has higher requirements for both the total amount of grain and the yield per unit area.

By giving full play to the organizational advantages of group operations and the broad application scenarios of agricultural technology, the high rate of modern agricultural technology in place, and the rapid integration and transformation of agricultural technology achievements, the comprehensive grain production capacity of Beidahuang Group has steadily increased.

As the vanguard of agricultural modernization, Beidahuang Group has planted 45.668 million mu of grain crops this year, and its comprehensive grain yield reached 988.3 catties/mu. Among them, the yield of rice was 1240.7 catties/mu, wheat was 606.1 catties/mu, corn was 1330.8 catties/mu, soybean was 365.6 catties/mu, and potato was 856.1 catties/mu, all of which were higher than the previous year.

golden grain like a mountain

Expand soybean planting, adjust structure——

This year, the country launched the national soybean and oil production capacity improvement project to stabilize grain and expand soybeans, and Beidahuang Group took the lead in undertaking the task.

In 2022, the Great Northern Wilderness created a historical record of 622.4 catties per mu per 100 acres of soybeans in the alpine region. The field that created this record is located in the 854 Farm Co., Ltd. Li Kun, a technician from the company, told reporters that the main variety planted this year is Kenfeng 17. The area has expanded and the yield per mu has increased. The average yield per mu has reached 400 to 420 jin. Compared with the yield per mu of about 350 to 360 in previous years, has it increased? “One and a half points”.

What is the “secret” here? Li Kun said: “This year’s soybeans are fine!”

In addition to breeding high-quality seeds, in order to tap the potential of soybean yield, 854 Farm Co., Ltd. established a soybean high-yield research expert group to fully investigate the limiting factors of soybean yield, and summarized the “fine, homogeneous, plowing, prevention, control, and protection” ” “Six-character technical policy”, strive to break through the bottleneck of soybean yield per unit area, and finally achieve a steady increase in soybean production.

The real results are all in the numbers. In 2022, the Beidahuang Group’s soybean planting area will be 13.816 million mu, an increase of 3.858 million mu over the previous year, and 1.856 million mu higher than the task assigned by Heilongjiang Province. The total soybean output will be 5.05 billion jin, an increase of 1.57 billion jin over the previous year. Production hit a record high.

Scientific management of farmland in summer

Seek benefits from cultivated land, seeds, and technology to increase food production capacity

The key to consolidating the foundation of food security lies in the implementation of the “Two Tibet” strategy.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that “firmly hold the red line of 1.8 billion mu of cultivated land, and gradually build all permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland” and “strengthen agricultural technology and equipment support”.

Targeting arable land, seeds and technology, a series of hard measures have been precisely implemented to continuously increase the grain production capacity of the Great Northern Wilderness.

Keep the rice bowl field and build a high-yield field——

It has entered the cold winter, but the site of the high-standard farmland construction project of Qingfeng Branch of Beidahuang Agricultural Co., Ltd. is a hot scene. Excavators and material trucks are shuttling back and forth, laying a solid foundation for a bumper harvest next year.

“After the field road is repaired, it will be more convenient to get in and out of agricultural machinery and to pull grain, and the disaster resistance and grain production capacity will be greatly improved.” Chen Xianglong, deputy director of the project management office, said.

Cultivated land is the foundation of food security, and keeping well-built arable land means keeping a stable job. The construction of high-standard farmland continues to advance, and more and more farmland has become good farmland. At the same time, the construction of high-standard farmland is also a practical need to improve the comprehensive agricultural production capacity and ensure food security.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Agricultural Development Department of Beidahuang Group, in recent years, Beidahuang has made great efforts to promote the construction of high-standard farmland and the transformation of grid fields, and has built a total of 26.02 million mu of high-yield standard farmland, implemented the project of replacing groundwater with surface water, and increased the area for surface water irrigation 5 million mu, and 3.06 million mu of farmland protection forests have been built.

Implement large-scale grid field transformation of 14.823 million mu, accounting for 65.4% of the paddy field area, realize a comprehensive mu efficiency increase of 100-150 yuan, increase the annual grain production by more than 590 million catties, and increase the mechanical efficiency by 15%-20% compared with the traditional model.

High standard farmland construction



Irrigated by science and technology, the field bursts with vitality——

From “watching the sky” to “watching the screen”, technology has given wings to agricultural production.

“Farming the land is much easier now than in the past. With various high-tech means, we can often plant the land while sitting in the house.” In winter, the Qixing Branch of Beidahuang Agricultural Co., Ltd. ushered in a good time for recuperation. Rice grower Zhou Dehua Taking advantage of the winter slack season, I was busy sorting out the data.

In spring, unmanned rice transplanters with Beidou navigation system drive into the fields; in summer, drones are used to spray pesticides, saving time and effort; “See “Data”. With the help of technology empowerment, Seven Star Branch has embarked on the road of high yield and harvest, saving cost and increasing efficiency.

The reporter learned that the Beidahuang Group continues to promote intelligent agricultural production by using the “empty world” digital technology. The geographic information system (GIS) and remote sensing technology (RS) of the Great Northern Wilderness have achieved full coverage, the accuracy of remote sensing monitoring has reached over 85%, and the coverage of Beidou navigation terminals has rapidly expanded.

Beidahuang Group has built 6 large-scale unmanned farms with high-end intelligent agricultural machinery and equipment. In the links of paddy field seedling raising, soil preparation, transplanting, fertilization and pesticide application, harvesting, etc., dry field plowing, sowing, inter-cultivation, plant protection, harvesting and other links have realized The whole process of agricultural production is unmanned, becoming the leading and only unmanned smart farm group in China.

Kenfeng Seed Industry Germplasm Resource Bank

“Chip” works hard, good seeds produce good food——

One seed, ten thousand tons of grain. To realize agricultural modernization, it is necessary to consolidate the foundation of the seed industry and hold on to the “chips” of seeds.

Located on the basement floor of the Kenfeng Seed Industry R&D Building in Binxi Development Zone, Harbin, it is a place where the temperature is low all the year round. In the eyes of reporters, this is a mysterious place. It is the germplasm resource bank of Kenfeng Seed Industry.

In 2022, the No. 1 Central Document proposed to vigorously promote the research on key core technologies of agriculture such as seed sources. Beidahuang Group continues to promote cooperation between Kenfeng Seed Industry and Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and other universities, scientific research institutions, and high-tech enterprises, and comprehensively carries out technical research on provenance “stuck necks”, protection and utilization of germplasm resources, and industrialization of biological breeding Application and breeding of major varieties of major crops, etc., thus forming an efficient system of centralized research on key core technologies and an efficient organizational system.

Sun Shumin, director of the Kenfeng Seed Industry R&D Management Center, said: “We continue to invest no less than 5% of our operating income in R&D and innovation to ensure that the company continues to output innovative results and continuously develop new varieties that meet market demand.”

Over the past five years, Beidahuang Group has independently developed high-quality rice varieties such as Kenyan 017, Kendao 33, Kendao 41, and Longken 2021, and high-quality soybean varieties such as Longken 3092, Longken 310, and Kenfeng 17, as well as Demeiya, Kendao, and Kenfeng. High-quality machine-harvestable corn varieties such as Wo, Kendan 19, and Kentiannuo 18A series, and Kenshu series potato varieties for high-yield processing, such as Kenshu No. 1 and Kenshu No. 2, have been promoted on a cumulative area of ​​more than 78 million mu. Through the promotion and application of fine varieties and advanced technologies, it has provided strong support for ensuring stable and bumper grain harvests.

when the harvest is in progress

Professional focus to start the first brand of China’s agriculture

The Great Northern Wilderness was born due to the national strategy. It insists on greening and branding, and gives full play to the paradigm effect of modern large-scale agriculture. It has played an important demonstration, leading and driving role in the development of agricultural modernization in Heilongjiang Province and even the whole country.

To develop the four agriculture and keep the “four good and eight modernizations”——

Beidahuang Group focuses on four types of agriculture, and has built a standardized and reproducible “Beidahuang Agricultural Production Model” of “good varieties, good fields, good methods and good gardens, integration of agricultural machinery, agronomy, farmers and land, and production ecological coordination”.

Adhere to informatization and intelligence, and develop high-tech agriculture. Promote the deep integration of “digital + biology + agriculture”, vigorously promote the “10 billion project” of Kenfeng Seed Industry, and build an integrated commercial breeding system of “breeding, breeding and promotion”.

Adhere to systematization and integration, and develop green agriculture. Strictly implement the “5+2” level field length system for the protection of cultivated land relying on black soil, and vigorously promote the “replacement of large-scale grid fields for general farmland, conservation tillage for traditional plowing, intelligentization for mechanization, green pesticides for traditional chemical pesticides, and organic fertilizers.” Fertilizers and surface water instead of groundwater”, 16 global organic farms have been built, and the group’s green organic certification area has reached 24.7 million mu.

Adhere to refinement and standardization, and develop quality agriculture. Published 7 planting standards for main crops and 24 related agricultural machinery technical standards, formed an agricultural planting standard system, and established a complete operating procedure for agricultural production. The standardized coverage rate of main crops reached 100%.

Adhere to green and brand, and develop brand agriculture. The mother-child brand linkage model of “Beidahuang + N” has been constructed, and the brand matrix of Beidahuang has been created. The brand value of Beidahuang has reached 170.696 billion yuan, ranking 401st among the world‘s top 500 brands.

The brand value of the Great Northern Wilderness reached 170.696 billion yuan (picture provided by the Great Northern Wilderness Group)

Integration of land reclamation, bringing good models and technologies to the whole country——

Focus on the modern service industry in agriculture and rural areas, and bravely undertake the important task of rural revitalization.

A strong country must first strengthen agriculture. The Great Northern Wilderness Group has systematically summarized the “1241” agricultural social service model of the Great Northern Wilderness, and has successively established 23 regional comprehensive agricultural service centers in the national grain production advantage areas, completing the agricultural social service area of ​​52.7 million mu, driving 3.5 million small farmers households, increased production by 2.15 billion catties, increased income by 2.58 billion yuan, and reduced production costs by 110 million yuan. Compared with adjacent farmers’ self-planted land, the entrusted land has significantly improved production and benefits. In order to accelerate the development of agricultural and rural modernization and help rural revitalization, the “Bei Great Wilderness Model” is provided.

The “main force” of building agricultural modernization, the “national team” of rural revitalization, and the “ace army” of a strong agricultural country. On the field of hope, the dream of a strong agricultural country is deeply planted. In the new journey of the new era, Beidahuang Group We will continue to explore the modernization path of Chinese-style agriculture and rural areas and the important task of the times and the national mission of building a strong agricultural country, so that the “Chinese rice bowl” will be fuller and more stable.

