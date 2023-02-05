Home News Grammy Awards: these are the nominated Colombians
Grammy Awards: these are the nominated Colombians

One of the most anticipated dates in world entertainment arrives: the Grammy Awards, which features several of the most representative artists in their genres. Adele and Beyoncé are two of the heavyweights of the night.

However, in Latin America there are several names that raise expectations. For ‘Best Latin Pop Album’ are competing:

  • Sebastian Yatra (Dharma+)
  • Camilo (From the inside out)
  • Fonseca (Traveller)

With ‘Cumbiana II’ Carlos Vives will participate for the Best Tropical Album; For this reason, the singer Samario will also sing at the gala.

With ‘The Love and the Sex Tape’, Maluma is nominated for the Best Urban Music Album.

‘No one speaks of Bruno’, a song from the Disney movie Enchantment, is also on the list of nominees, in which Bad Bunny also appears with ‘A summer without you’.

