Gran Turismo 7: Update 1.35 introduces new cars, menus, events and more

Via the PS Blog, Sony has revealed the details of theGran Turismo 7 update 1.35 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PS VR2. The update will be available for download starting from 08:00 on 29 June 2023. Upcoming content includes new cars, menus, and more.

As regards the auto, the ones chosen by Polyphony Digital for the 1.35 update of Gran Turismo 7 are the Aston Martin Valkyrie ’21, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR ’95 and the Subaru Impreza Sedan WRX STi ’04. Also, the “ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3” livery, driven by Igor Omura Fraga in SUPER GT. The livery can be selected when purchasing the Lexus RC F GT3 ’17 in Brand Central.

Speaking instead of GT Café extra menuwe find the Extra Menu nº 24: “Subaru WRX” (from Collector Level 26) and the Extra Menu nº 25: “Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution” (from Collector Level 30).

To all this they add up six new events for the Musical Rallythat is to say:

Good Old Days (Classixx Remix)

DRIFT

Marechià (con Célia Kameni)

Hooked on America

Life’s Coming in Slow

Moon Over the Castle GT7 version

In closing, there are two new sections of Scapes, i.e. “Monterey” and “Field of Flowers”. Finally, below you can see the official trailer dedicated to the 1.35 update of Gran Turismo 7.

Tell us, what do you think of this update? Does the content satisfy you? Please note that Gran Turismo 7 is now discounted on Amazon Italy.