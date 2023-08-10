Grand Campaign Launch in Aipe

As part of the electoral contest, the candidate for Mayor of Aipe, María Angélica Gutiérrez Bonilla, is ready to surprise the community with a spectacular campaign launch event. The date marked is Saturday August 12, and the chosen setting is the main park of the municipality.

In order to present his proposals and share his vision for the future of the municipality, Gutiérrez Bonilla has opted for a fresh and vibrant approach: a musical and cultural event that will undoubtedly capture the attention of citizens. The day promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing together the inhabitants of Aipe in an atmosphere of joy and unity.

The event will kick off at 2:00 pm, and attendees are expected to congregate in the main park for an afternoon filled with music and entertainment. The highlight of the celebration will be the prominent musical group “Los Doctores de la Carranga”, known for their unique fusion of traditional and contemporary music, which is sure to rock the crowd.

María Angélica Gutiérrez Bonilla has stressed the importance of uniting the community around their ideas and proposals for the sustainable development of Aipe. “This campaign launch is not just a political event, but an opportunity for all citizens to meet, share and participate in building a better future for our beloved municipality,” declared the candidate.

It is important to note that the event is free to access, reaffirming Gutiérrez Bonilla’s commitment to make its activities inclusive and accessible to all. Families, friends and supporters are expected to come together for an evening filled with music, culture and fun.

With the campaign launch scheduled for next Saturday, the excitement in Aipe is palpable. Citizens eagerly await to learn more about the proposals of María Angélica Gutiérrez Bonilla and participate in this event that promises to unite the community around a bright and promising future.

